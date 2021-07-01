Dr Disrespect rips into Apex Legends in first games back: “I’m reading emails instead!”

Months after uninstalling the game and vowing never to return, Dr Disrespect finally dropped back into Apex Legends in his latest YouTube stream. Mere hours into his first session back though, and Doc found himself “reading emails” instead to try and ‘stay awake.’

It’s no secret Dr Disrespect hasn’t had a great time with Apex Legends since its release.

He’s uninstalled the game on multiple occasions and even promised never to jump back in again. After more than a year off from the popular battle royale, however, the two-time shifted gears slightly early in 2021, actually calling Respawn’s flagship title a “good game,” and admitting he even “liked it.”

This change was short-lived though; roughly three hours into his first session back on June 30, and Doc was ready to call it quits again.

“Do you see how soft and skinny this f***ing game is?” Doc yelled in a fit of rage after bombing out of a lobby in 12th place.

“It’s just shooting shields. There’s a reason why I don’t play it. It’s boring. I don’t know what else to say.”

He collected himself and tried dropping into a ranked game next, per viewer advice. However, not even the competitive side of Apex could keep him engaged.

“I’m falling asleep playing the game,” he said after quitting his final lobby of the day.

Doc’s main criticism this time around was the state of shields and drawn-out gunfights. For his money, “everything feels tedious.”

“I am struggling to stay interested,” he added. “I’m reading emails on my third monitor over here while I’m playing the game. I have no interest, I’m bored. I want to uninstall it right now, and I don’t want to play the game ever again.”

Doc’s latest fit of Apex-induced rage kicks off at 5:15:45 below.

While he gave it a few hours to sink its hooks, Apex couldn’t quite match the Doc’s thirst for high-octane gameplay. “I try to commit, we did a couple of hours today… We tried. That’s all I can do.”

Winding down, Doc closed out of the game once and for all. Given his experience this time, it could be the last time he ever drops into Apex Legends.