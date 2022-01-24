Apex Legends brings back Olympus in Season 12 with map update

Olympus returns to Apex Legends, overhauled for Season 12 Defiance, so here’s everything you need to know.

As Apex Legends continues to progress, players have experienced grandiose new maps such as the tropical Storm Point and World’s Edge. Olympus first appeared in Apex Legends back in Season 7 and was an instant hit with casual and hardcore players alike.

Now after being absent from the game since the start of Season 11, it’s finally time to drop back into this incredible location.

Olympus returns with Season 12 of Apex Legends

Within the lore of Apex Legends, Olympus is the home of Legends Octane, Horizon, and Lifeline. Now, after it was removed for the entirety of Season 11, it will finally return in February with the launch of Season 12.

However, it seems that everything won’t exactly be the same when Olympus arrives in the game. Respawn Entertainment aren’t all the secrets of its return into the open just yet, as a mysterious description on the official website teases a mysterious change: “A new view from Olympus. Something’s different about the floating city…but what?”

Respawn hasn’t offered any other specifics outside this exciting teaser, but it definitely seems as if something ominous is looming above Olympus. Could new enemy forces be threatening a hostile planetary takeover? Does the arrival of hotly anticipated Legend, Mad Maggie, factor in as well?

Trouble is definitely following the new Legend in her wake and it could be one of the most exciting lore developments so far.

Until the mystery becomes clear you can keep updated with any and all Season 12 developments, ahead of its launch in February.