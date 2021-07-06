Apex Legends leak hints Worlds Edge map update coming in Season 10

An Apex Legends dataminer has found some clues in the game files to suggest that a Worlds Edge map update is scheduled to arrive in Season 10.

Introduced all the way back in Season 3, Worlds Edge has become a fan-favorite map in the Apex community. However, that’s not to say that it hasn’t changed a lot since its original release.

With significant updates in Season 4 and Season 6, players have seen Worlds Edge evolve, with Respawn adding a variety of new POIs.

In Season 9, Olympus was the focus with the devs adding the Icarus alongside a strange infection to the map.

Now, as we approach Season 10, it appears as if Worlds Edge will be center stage in the game’s next major update.

Apex leak hints at a Worlds Edge Season 10 update

On July 6, reliable Apex Legends dataminer Kralrhino posted a set of Worlds Edge Season 10 leaks to Twitter. These include a set of memos from a character in the Apex Legends universe called Bilal.

Bilal warns that Harvester activity is being increased on Worlds Edge to purge the evidence and that catastrophe is coming. According to him, the planet is cracking apart and there’s serious tectonic activity taking place.

“Serious tectonic activity in TY, they are actually increasing Harvester activity, do they want us to all burn? They’re purging the evidence, catastrophe’s coming.”

This suggests that a destructive event is coming to World’s Edge in Season 10, potentially adding or destroying already existing POIs.

Worlds Edge Map Update Teaser Logs Spoiler alert! pic.twitter.com/AHazXxBYO3 — KralRindo (@kralrindo) July 6, 2021

On top of the memos, Kralrhino included the dates on which fans can expect teasers for this catastrophic Worlds Edge event.

For now, it’s unclear what these will be, but expect Respawn to be dropping a variety of hints throughout the month of July. You can check out the dates below:

Teaser dates Phase 1 “2021-07-15 10:00:00 -08:00”

Phase 2 “2021-07-18 10:00:00 -08:00”

Phase 3 “2021-07-20 10:00:00 -08:00” — KralRindo (@kralrindo) July 6, 2021

It’s worth noting that all these likely link back to a hint the devs dropped back in mid-June, showing a beam heading up into the sky. Based on the leaks, it appears as if the event will be related to the Harvesters scattered across World’s Edge.

Apex Legends dataminer Shrugtal has even predicted it may involve one of them exploding due to overuse, leading multiple POIs to be both created and destroyed.

This reminds me of something @RodneyReece7 is working on but I'll never tell https://t.co/GyCORsg3TB — Jason McCord (@MonsterclipRSPN) June 17, 2021

Either way, Respawn did a great job with Olympus in Season 9, so let’s hope they can replicate their success with World’s Edge in the upcoming update.

Keep in mind, all these leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt, as none of this information has been confirmed.

However, it’s looking more and more likely that an explosive overhaul is coming World’s Edge, fingers crossed the devs knock it out of the park!