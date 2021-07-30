Apex Legends dev explains why Seer won’t ruin Bloodhound in Season 10

An Apex Legends developer has clarified the differences between Seer and Bloodhound amid fears from some players that the Season 10 legend could make the classic character a bit “obsolete.”

After plenty of rumors and much speculation, Respawn confirmed that Seer would be the new legend coming to Apex Legends in the Season 10: Emergence update.

Naturally, the battle royale developers have started to confirm details about the new legend, including his abilities – which have got plenty of players making comparisons between himself and Bloodhound.

Bloodhound has, for the longest time, been one of the key legends to the Apex Legends meta, and some fans fear that the devs are simply tossing them aside to make way for Seer, given their abilities are slightly similar. Though, that’s not the case.

Advertisement

After being asked if Respawn were making Bloodhound “obsolete” by introducing Seer with similar abilities, Jason McCord Design Director on Apex Legends moved to clarify the differences between them.

“BH (Bloodhound) is about wide knowledge – run up to a PoI and scan the whole PoI, see all teams inside. Seer needs to know exactly where the enemy is and the range is much shorter than BHs,” McCord answered.

Seer also has the added bonus of being able to interrupt an enemy’s heal for split second, something that Bloodhound can’t do. So, there are certainly plenty of differences between them.

Advertisement

BH is about wide knowledge – run up to a PoI and scan the whole PoI, see all teams inside. Seer needs to know exactly where the enemy is and the range is much shorter than BHs. — Jason McCord (@MonsterclipRSPN) July 29, 2021

While some fans might still think that Seer is a replacement for Bloodhound, there will be plenty who are excited by the prospect of pairing them together, as they could be a deadly recon duo.

We’ll have to wait and see how the meta shakes out once the new season gets underway, and if players are right about Seer being an all-powerful legend.