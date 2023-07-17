Apex Legends pro Mande reveals plan to return to competitive play

TSM streamer and Apex Legends pro player MandeMikkel ‘Mande’ Hestbek has unveiled his plans to return to competitive play.

Since 2019, Danish Apex Legends player Mande has played under several different organizations throughout his time competing in the popular battle royale.

However, the 25-year-old hasn’t been involved in the pro scene for a short while now — since the 2023 ALGS Split 1 Playoffs in London earlier this year, where he and his team Alliance placed fifth.

After streaming full-time under the TSM banner since February, Mande has now announced plans to return to playing competitively.

Mande wants to play pro Apex Legends again

In a July 16 tweet, Mande announced that he’d like to return to playing competitively after watching the ALGS Split 2 Finals — adding that he’s open to serious offers, and is willing to do whatever’s necessary to play at the highest level.

“After watching this LAN I’ve come to the conclusion that I want to play comp again,” he wrote. “I will entertain serious offers only. I outwork every other pro player in the game and I put in the time and effort needed + more (yes I will stop playing path only). That is all thanks.”

Despite not playing competitively since the beginning of 2023, Mande still sits 12th on the list when it comes to the highest-earning players in Apex Legends, earning himself over $160k to-date from past tournaments.

While the Danish player is interested in returning to playing professionally, others have recently departed from the competitive scene.

Apex Legends pro HisWattson recently announced his retirement from the esport after three years of competitive play. In a July 15 statement, the 21-year-old revealed that he’s wanted to “move on” from pro Apex for a while, but was convinced multiple times to continue playing.