Infamous Apex Legends hacker Tufi allegedly jailed as EA takes legal action - Dexerto

Infamous Apex Legends hacker Tufi is allegedly facing legal action from EA. NRG Rogue has even revealed that Tufi is in jail and currently going through the court process.

It’s no secret that Apex Legends has had problems with cheaters and DDoSers in high ranks of play. Some players will do anything to gain an advantage, even if it means spoiling the experience for everyone else.

One hacker that’s certainly garnered a reputation for taking over and ruining games at the high ranks is Tufi.

Popping up in pros and streamers games regularly, this player used an aimbot and hacks, making him nearly impossible to beat. However, after disappearing for a while, players have begun wondering what happened to the infamous cheater.

Advertisement

Looking for an update on his situation, fans took to a fellow streamer’s channel and hit him up with some questions. In his response, the player claimed EA tracked down Tufi’s identity and the company is pursuing legal action against the player.

During one of NRG Rogue’s Twitch streams, one of his viewers asked what happened to the hacker, Tufi. The popular Apex pro player then alleged that the cheater was in jail and facing severe legal action from EA.

According to Rogue, he had warned Tufi that consequences would come around if he didn’t stop what he was doing, but the advice fell on deaf ears.

Advertisement

“He’s in jail. That man is going through the court process right now, tried to warn him, tried to tell everybody, but yeah, our dude is now buried under legal fees.

“Not even joking. I’m not joking. EA got a hold of that dumb f**k. Straight punished his ass.”

(Timestamp in the video below at 0:14)

To a lot of Apex fans, this news will not be a surprise following Respawn’s recent stance on cheating and hacking in-game. The company revealed that they will pursue legal action for serious hacking cases and this would certainly include Tufi.

Advertisement

Very few details have been revealed on the specifics of the situation but it appears that EA and Respawn have managed to find out Tufi’s real identity.

That’s the latest in the legal battle between both EA and Tufi. We await more details at this time and will fill you in with more, as and when we get it.