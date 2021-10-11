Apex Legends pro ImperialHal shows broken Ultimate bug ruining multiple Legends

Apex Legends pro Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has showcased a major bug that’s causing Ultimate abilities to randomly disappear as soon as they’ve been used.

As with any multiplayer title, Apex Legends has its fair share of bugs and glitches that occasionally affect players’ gameplay.

Despite this, the majority of these issues are relatively minor, and sometimes they can even be a positive addition to the game, like the low-gravity bug in the firing range.

Of course, this isn’t always the case and some glitches can be extremely frustrating for players, causing them to be eliminated from a match or lose a close gunfight.

Well, Apex Legends pro ImperialHal has taken the time to showcase a bug affecting a lot of players in competitive matches that’s causing Ultimate abilities to disappear out of the blue.

Major Apex Legends bug is making Ultimates disappear

Ultimates are the most impactful abilities in Apex Legends and if they’re used correctly, they can completely swing a gunfight. Whether it’s Gibraltar’s airstrike, Revenant’s totem, or Caustic’s gas, they’re all incredibly powerful.

However, when a bug is causing certain Legends to completely lose their Ultimate in gunfights, it’s safe to say it’s an issue Respawn needs to address.

To showcase the major glitch, ImperialHal took to Twitter and posted a clip of 100T’s Apex Legends squad in an intense gunfight. After retreating to a building, a Caustic Ultimate was thrown at them and landed directly at their feet, but no gas was emitted.

The canister seemingly disappeared out of the blue, leading them to take no damage, and allowing them to stay posted up in the building.

So can we talk about how we play a competitive game where ults can just randomly disappear in very important fights??? Gibby ult disappearing, valk ult going under the map (fixed) but now caustic ult???? This needs to be figured out pic.twitter.com/tT9I5kcats — TSMFTX ImperialHal (@ImperialHal) October 9, 2021

According to Hal, this issue has already affected Gibralter, Valkyrie, and now even Caustic has joined the list. In a title where abilities can decide who wins a gunfight, it’s incredibly important the devs identify why this glitch is occurring.

This is especially important in pro matches, as it could affect the winner of a tournament, which would sabotage the competitive integrity of the title.

It’s hard to know why this is happening as the animation of the canister is still visible in the clip above, it’s just no gas cloud is ever released.

Fingers crossed Respawn can get on top of this issue and fix it before it ruins any more matches for players.