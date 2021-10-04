Major Apex Legends Season 10 bug mutes all audio in-game

A major audio bug in Apex Legends seemingly muted all in-game sounds during a match, as Respawn works to fix greater Season 10 bugs affecting the battle royale.

Respawn Entertainment have been working to fix some of the more recurring issues in Apex as the player base raise calls for the studio to address everything from server stalls to audio bugs.

This has been a recurring concern in Season 10 since technical issues still persisted after later updates and the follow-up Evolution Collection patch did little to improve Apex.

The devs are aware of this and on the case. While they figure out the root issues that plague Apex, more stubborn bugs are cropping up that are posing problems to some players.

Reddit user ‘Florence-_-’ posted a clip that showed their gameplay affected by an audio issue that muted all sounds. “Come on Respawn, how can your audio get so bad it completely cuts out at random?” they said.

Pulling off a match-winning clutch without sound, Florence took to the forums where more people reported a similar issue in their matches.

“I had this happen to me yesterday, no audio at all,” user ‘Psh420’ said. “I spent like 3 mins f**king with my headset thinking it was on my end, had a game the day before where everything just echoed.

“Every gunshot had a reverb on it and echoed for mad long. This season has been the most buggy s**t I ever seen.”

Calls for a season that focuses on fixing issues in Apex Legends rather than adding content has been growing, though Respawn explained why an “Operation Health” wouldn’t be prudent.

As a live-service game, patches and content added to Apex have a chance to disrupt something in the game. In the past, Respawn has been lauded for their approach to live-fixing issues, though this season has faced them with plenty of problems.

While it’s uncertain if this issue can occur to wider audiences, Respawn will surely be working in the backend of Apex Legends to put out as many fires as they can.