Apex Legends pro ImperialHal reveals his top 10 most-played Legends of all time

TSM pro ImperialHal has revealed his top 10 most-played Legends in Apex, which might serve as inspiration for your own matches, especially if you’re eager to try out someone new.

Everyone has their favorite pick in Apex Legends, but if you’re getting tired of your main and want to try something new, it’s worth looking at the pick rate of some of the world’s best players.

You can also use our Legend tier list, for our pick of the overall best Legends to use for most players, regardless of skill level. But, if you have aspirations of being a competitive player, Hal’s favorite Legends may be more to your taste.

It is worth remembering that Hal will pick Legends based on what his teammates need, but as a leader and high-frag player, his picks are often a little more focused on letting his individual skill shine.

ImperialHal’s Top 10 most-played Legends

Revealing his top 10 on Twitter, ImperialHal said he is often asked for this very information. Here is his top 10 in full:

Legend Pick Rate Kills Wraith 39.7% 53,470 Horizon 18.2% 24,770 Octane 8.4% 9,816 Pathfinder 8.1% 12,179 Bloodhound 5.1% 6,871 Seer 4.3% 4,630 Lifeline 3.6% 4,344 Ash 3.6% 3,836 Gibraltar 2.6% 2,583 Valkyrie 2.2% 2,389

Obviously, Wraith is way ahead of the pack, given that Hal was a Wraith main for the majority of his career, and she is a default Legend.

However, Horizon, released in Season 7, has already reached number two on his list, showing just how dominant she has been during some phases of the meta.

Respawn Entertainment/TSM ImperialHal was a Wraith main for a long time, but is more often seen playing Horizon now.

Pathfinder and Octane are almost neck-and-neck, but despite picking Octane more often, Hal actually has more wins and kills with Pathfinder.

Other previously meta legends like Valkyrie, Gibraltar and Seer are on the list, but further down. This is primarily because other players on Hal’s teams have played these roles instead.

It remains to be seen what Hal’s primary pick for the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs will be, but we’d put our money on Horizon.