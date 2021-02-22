Apex Legends melee exploit returns with Horizon dealing major damage

Apex Legends’ melee exploit is back and as frustrating as ever, with players dealing close to 100 damage with a few quick strikes.

Since Apex Legends released, there have been a few annoying glitches and exploits that have ruined games and moments for players.

Supply drops have spawned outside the map, players have gotten wins despite being in the circle, and the game has had to deal with hackers as well. On top of that, there have also been multiple melee exploits.

These exploits, which were meant to be fixed a few seasons ago, allow players to string together melee strikes to deal close to 100 damage, which can be deadly in the early game or if you’ve got no shield and are rotating.

The problem was initially uncovered a few months after the game released, with players canceling their ultimate abilities mid-melee attack to deal extra damage.

Read More: Apex Legends voice actors for all characters

As noted, it was meant to have been fixed in Apex Legends Season 5, but Reddit user Xyno_Slane pointed out that they’d fallen victim to it during a recent game on Olympus.

Just like before, the player using the exploit was able to look like a dastardly villain from a kung fu movie – dishing out kicks of fury with Horizon. As the Redditor had no shield protection left, they were incredibly vulnerable and taken down in a few strikes.

Some Redditors noted that they’ve also fallen victim to the problem recently as well, with Horizon being the many culprit.

Other players pointed out that, seeing as the problem was addressed in Season 5, and Horizon was added afterwards, Respawn might have missed something that allows the Scottish astrophysicist to pull off the exploit.

It remains to be seen if that’s the case, but it does seem plausible. So, we’ll just have to wait and see if Respawn does anything to address it moving forward.