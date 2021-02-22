Logo
Apex Legends melee exploit returns with Horizon dealing major damage

Published: 22/Feb/2021 10:29

by Connor Bennett
Hoirzon looking to the sky in Apex Legends
Apex Legends’ melee exploit is back and as frustrating as ever, with players dealing close to 100 damage with a few quick strikes. 

Since Apex Legends released, there have been a few annoying glitches and exploits that have ruined games and moments for players.

Supply drops have spawned outside the map, players have gotten wins despite being in the circle, and the game has had to deal with hackers as well. On top of that, there have also been multiple melee exploits.

These exploits, which were meant to be fixed a few seasons ago, allow players to string together melee strikes to deal close to 100 damage, which can be deadly in the early game or if you’ve got no shield and are rotating.

Octane kicking mirage character in apex legends
Melee strikes can help you get out of sticky situations, but some players take it up a level.

The problem was initially uncovered a few months after the game released, with players canceling their ultimate abilities mid-melee attack to deal extra damage.

As noted, it was meant to have been fixed in Apex Legends Season 5, but Reddit user Xyno_Slane pointed out that they’d fallen victim to it during a recent game on Olympus.

Just like before, the player using the exploit was able to look like a dastardly villain from a kung fu movie – dishing out kicks of fury with Horizon. As the Redditor had no shield protection left, they were incredibly vulnerable and taken down in a few strikes.

Yo idk if this a bug or horizon opened the 8th gate from apexuniversity

Some Redditors noted that they’ve also fallen victim to the problem recently as well, with Horizon being the many culprit.

Other players pointed out that, seeing as the problem was addressed in Season 5, and Horizon was added afterwards, Respawn might have missed something that allows the Scottish astrophysicist to pull off the exploit.

It remains to be seen if that’s the case, but it does seem plausible. So, we’ll just have to wait and see if Respawn does anything to address it moving forward.

“CRAZY” teleport spot on Olympus gives Loba an easy escape in Apex Legends

Published: 21/Feb/2021 22:45

by Bill Cooney
One Apex Legends player has found a brilliant spot to use Loba’s teleport ability that takes her across Olympus in no time and can be used in a variety of different situations.

Loba has been a fan-favorite since her introduction in Season 5 despite the fact her Burgler’s Best Friend Tactical ability — which lets her teleport around the map — has been pretty hit and miss when it comes to working in matches since release.

Despite assuring us the ability has been fixed in updates, it still seems to flat out not work the majority of the time. But, when it does, we get glimpses of what the Translocating Thief could be if she were able to operate at her full potential — including this impressive new spot to take advantage of on Olympus.

CRAZY Loba teleport escape spot in Olympus from apexuniversity

What makes this handy spot so impressive is the number of tries it probably took to get the toss right, and then to get the bracelet to actually work for a clip.

To break it down: on a path leading from Energy Depot to Gardens, there is a spot where you can throw Loba’s tactical so you’ll end up in Rift, a rotation that would take far longer to hoof on foot.

As you see in the clip above, coming from Gardens there’s a spot where the route takes a 90-degree turn with a couple of supply bins placed just on the edge. If you get on top of the bins and aim at the right spot, it’s possible to toss the bracelet over into Rift and quickly port over.

Respawn Entertainment
The starting and ending spots for 29UwU29’s nifty teleport route on Olympus.

This spot is great if you need to quickly escape a fight or ambush. Yes, you might be leaving your teammates behind, but you can always go back and get their beacons (or at least tell them you’re going to as you make your escape).

It could also be handy in the early game if you’re trying to scout for loot and to keep an eye on the movements of other teams, as long as you don’t go getting into any 1v3s away from your crew.

Also, it seems to be a one-way trip, so don’t waste your time trying to make the same throw in reverse.

The frustrating Loba ring glitch issues seems to have spread to Kings Canyon as well.
Respawn Entertainment
Loba’s ring glitch has been around since her release and is beyond frustrating, but when it does work, the ability is pretty useful.

Like we mentioned though, Loba’s tactical still comes with its fair share of issues, even as we approach her one-year anniversary of her being added in Apex Legends.

Still, if you find yourself in the right spot at the right time on Olympus, why not give it a shot? The worst thing that could happen is the ability doesn’t catch, and you have to keep trekking on foot.