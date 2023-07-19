Ex-TSM Apex Legends pro Albralelie replaces HisWattson on FURIA

Mac ‘Albralelie’ Beckwith is back to top-level competitive play in Apex Legends, as he replaces the now-retired Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin on FURIA, ahead of the Last Chance Qualifier for 2023 ALGS Championship.

After leaving TSM’s competitive roster in 2020, Albralelie has jumped around various lineups, including Liquid, Cloud9, and FaZe Clan. However, he hasn’t been on a settled roster throughout this period.

With the retirement of HisWattson from pro play, immediately after FURIA’s dismal exit from the Split 2 Playoffs, a new opportunity has opened up for Albralelie, who joins the roster just in time for the LCQ.

Article continues after ad

Given FURIA’s placing in playoffs, they failed to make the top 30 cut-off for instant Championship qualification. Instead, they will need to play through the LCQ starting on July 21.

Albralelie joins FURIA

Unlike many of his previous teams, Albralelie is not just a stand-in for FURIA, instead joining on a more permanent basis.

FURIA announced the signing, explaining, “We’ve found our third for the LCQ and beyond. The newest addition to FURIA Apex, welcome Albralelie.”

Much like the outgoing HisWattson, Albralelie is a popular personality in Apex, taking his time on the sidelines of competing to continue growing his stream, as a content creator for TSM.

Article continues after ad

Alongside Nelson ‘Xeratricky’ Medina and Scott ‘Pandxrs’ Maynard, the squad will need to quickly find their feet together, as they face off against some very tricky competition in the LCQ, only days after Albralelie’s signing.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Who is Albralelie?

Competitive fans from the early days of Apex Legends will be all too familiar with Alb, who took home victory with TSM at the inaugural Apex Legends Preseason Invitational in 2019, the first major event hosted by EA and Respawn, with a $500,000 prize pool.

Article continues after ad

ALGS TSM celebrate winning the Apex Legends Pre-Season Invitational.

This tournament cemented the reputations of the early TSM squad, which also featured ImperialHal and Reps, who remain with the org to this day.

In a somewhat surprise announcement in October 2020, Albralelie announced his plans to quit Apex in favor of Valorant. But, only a few weeks later, he joined Team Liquid Apex as a stand-in. After a disappointing 17th-place finish at the 2021 ALGS Championship – NA, Albralelie suggested it may be his last tournament in Apex.

Article continues after ad

However, further stand-in stints with C9 and FaZe followed. Now, with FURIA, Albralelie has another chance to prove he can still provide the firepower he made his name with.