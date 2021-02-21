“CRAZY” teleport spot on Olympus gives Loba an easy escape in Apex Legends

One Apex Legends player has found a brilliant spot to use Loba’s teleport ability that takes her across Olympus in no time and can be used in a variety of different situations.

Loba has been a fan-favorite since her introduction in Season 5 despite the fact her Burgler’s Best Friend Tactical ability — which lets her teleport around the map — has been pretty hit and miss when it comes to working in matches since release.

Despite assuring us the ability has been fixed in updates, it still seems to flat out not work the majority of the time. But, when it does, we get glimpses of what the Translocating Thief could be if she were able to operate at her full potential — including this impressive new spot to take advantage of on Olympus.

What makes this handy spot so impressive is the number of tries it probably took to get the toss right, and then to get the bracelet to actually work for a clip.

To break it down: on a path leading from Energy Depot to Gardens, there is a spot where you can throw Loba’s tactical so you’ll end up in Rift, a rotation that would take far longer to hoof on foot.

As you see in the clip above, coming from Gardens there’s a spot where the route takes a 90-degree turn with a couple of supply bins placed just on the edge. If you get on top of the bins and aim at the right spot, it’s possible to toss the bracelet over into Rift and quickly port over.

This spot is great if you need to quickly escape a fight or ambush. Yes, you might be leaving your teammates behind, but you can always go back and get their beacons (or at least tell them you’re going to as you make your escape).

It could also be handy in the early game if you’re trying to scout for loot and to keep an eye on the movements of other teams, as long as you don’t go getting into any 1v3s away from your crew.

Also, it seems to be a one-way trip, so don’t waste your time trying to make the same throw in reverse.

Like we mentioned though, Loba’s tactical still comes with its fair share of issues, even as we approach her one-year anniversary of her being added in Apex Legends.

Still, if you find yourself in the right spot at the right time on Olympus, why not give it a shot? The worst thing that could happen is the ability doesn’t catch, and you have to keep trekking on foot.