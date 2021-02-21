Logo
Apex Legends

“CRAZY” teleport spot on Olympus gives Loba an easy escape in Apex Legends

Published: 21/Feb/2021 22:45

by Bill Cooney
Respawn Entertainment

Share

One Apex Legends player has found a brilliant spot to use Loba’s teleport ability that takes her across Olympus in no time and can be used in a variety of different situations.

Loba has been a fan-favorite since her introduction in Season 5 despite the fact her Burgler’s Best Friend Tactical ability — which lets her teleport around the map — has been pretty hit and miss when it comes to working in matches since release.

Despite assuring us the ability has been fixed in updates, it still seems to flat out not work the majority of the time. But, when it does, we get glimpses of what the Translocating Thief could be if she were able to operate at her full potential — including this impressive new spot to take advantage of on Olympus.

CRAZY Loba teleport escape spot in Olympus from apexuniversity

What makes this handy spot so impressive is the number of tries it probably took to get the toss right, and then to get the bracelet to actually work for a clip.

To break it down: on a path leading from Energy Depot to Gardens, there is a spot where you can throw Loba’s tactical so you’ll end up in Rift, a rotation that would take far longer to hoof on foot.

As you see in the clip above, coming from Gardens there’s a spot where the route takes a 90-degree turn with a couple of supply bins placed just on the edge. If you get on top of the bins and aim at the right spot, it’s possible to toss the bracelet over into Rift and quickly port over.

Respawn Entertainment
The starting and ending spots for 29UwU29’s nifty teleport route on Olympus.

This spot is great if you need to quickly escape a fight or ambush. Yes, you might be leaving your teammates behind, but you can always go back and get their beacons (or at least tell them you’re going to as you make your escape).

It could also be handy in the early game if you’re trying to scout for loot and to keep an eye on the movements of other teams, as long as you don’t go getting into any 1v3s away from your crew.

Also, it seems to be a one-way trip, so don’t waste your time trying to make the same throw in reverse.

The frustrating Loba ring glitch issues seems to have spread to Kings Canyon as well.
Respawn Entertainment
Loba’s ring glitch has been around since her release and is beyond frustrating, but when it does work, the ability is pretty useful.

Like we mentioned though, Loba’s tactical still comes with its fair share of issues, even as we approach her one-year anniversary of her being added in Apex Legends.

Still, if you find yourself in the right spot at the right time on Olympus, why not give it a shot? The worst thing that could happen is the ability doesn’t catch, and you have to keep trekking on foot.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev shuts down rumors of beloved Titanfall 2 SMG being added

Published: 21/Feb/2021 17:27 Updated: 21/Feb/2021 17:34

by Julian Young
Fuse Apex Legends Titanfall 2 Pilot CAR SMG With Logo
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8 Titanfall 2

While discussing Respawn’s plans for new Apex Legends content, Titanfall 2 fans’ hopes that the C.A.R. SMG would make a return have been crushed, but devs also hinted at good news about weapons coming in future seasons.

Obviously, Apex Legends has many ties to the Titanfall universe. With two previous games set in the same shared timeline, there is plenty of source material for their team to draw from.

One thing that both games share is the arsenal of weapons available to players. Many new spins on fan-favorite weapons from Titanfall 1 and 2 — like the R301 assault rifle, Mastiff shotgun, and Devotion LMG — have all made their way into Respawn’s battle royale.

In a discussion with fans on Twitter, one of the lead designers on Apex Legends broke some hearts when he confirmed the classic C.A.R. SMG from Titanfall 2 would not be coming to Apex (despite previous rumors it would see a return). But, also hinted at what their team has planned for future weapons.

CAR SMG Titanfall 2 In Game
Respawn Entertainment
The C.A.R. is another Titanfall 2 weapon that might be added to Apex Legends at some point in the future.

On February 18, the dev tweeted out “You know it’s a good sign when the playtest is over and you wished it wasn’t. We’ve got some amazing stuff cooking.”

One player asked, “Any chance my beloved C.A.R. SMG makes it into the Apex games soon?” Unfortunately for that particular fan,  the team at Respawn has no plans to add the popular Titanfall 2 weapon into Apex any time soon.

“Nothing planned in the immediate future,” Klein responded, but also shared that “There sure are some C.A.R. fans here at Respawn.” Keeping it cryptic, Respawn are clearly not ruling anything out.

While the devs have squashed any hopes of the powerful Titanfall SMG making an appearance in Apex, he did tease fans with a hint of what Respawn has planned for new weapons in the future: “I think you’ll like what the weapons team is making. Some very cool stuff.”

In Season 8, Respawn introduced the 30-30 Repeater, one of several guns that isn’t a carry-over from Titanfall. With other weapons like the Sentinel and Havoc designed specifically for Apex, Respawn has shown they can create fun weapons without drawing on the legacy of Titanfall.

Obviously, Respawn has been perfecting their craft when it comes to creating unique and interesting weapons within the world of Apex, but there are still plenty of weapons from Titanfall 1 and 2 that could see a return at some point in the future — including the C.A.R. SMG.