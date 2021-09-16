Apex Legends “pop-up ad” bug gives new meaning to Rampart Takeover

Rampart’s Town Takeover has given Apex Legends a new POI to explore, but a novel “pop-up ad” bug makes it impossible to ignore her influence on the game after the Evolution Collection update.

The Amped Modder’s Big Maude ship has revealed itself on World’s Edge, but she’s also had an impact on the Arenas mode – with specially modded paintball weapons that are fun to use.

But it’s in the 3v3, round-based playlist where there’s a glitch with Rampart’s update that a few players have been coming across. Basically, it keeps the buy-menu on the screen, with some people saying it lasts all throughout the Arenas match.

To get an idea of how it looks, Reddit user ‘djkingsta’ showed their screen during a game that had the menu fixed in the middle, making it hard to see basically anything ahead of them.

“Loaded into a game, took a little longer than usual and the special deals were stuck on my screen for that whole game,” they said.

It wasn’t long before others quipped about the bizarre glitch, with some liking it to one of those pop-up ads that you just can’t get away from.

“These pop-up ads are getting out of control,” a user said. While this glitch isn’t widespread throughout every Arenas match, there have been a few people reporting the same issue.

“Now that is Rampart takeover, literally,” another person quipped, seeing as the addition of Rampart’s shop is causing a few headaches.

Respawn Entertainment typically patch these problems once they become aware of them. But this glitch comes on the heels of other issues in Apex Legends after the Evolution Collection event, that’s primarily affected the game’s servers.

With the current season days away from ending, Apex Legends players are looking forward to future patch updates to fix some of these bugs.