Wattson accidentally nerfed in Apex Legends update ruining her ultimate

Wattson was accidentally nerfed in the Evolution Collection Event update, ruining her ultimate by not actually blocking throwables in a certain radius. Thankfully, the developers are aware and so should be working on a fix.

The Season 10 Evolution Collection event started on September 14, bringing with it a number of changes including a Rampart Town Takeover, weapon changes, an Octane nerf and a Rampart buff.

One change that wasn’t mentioned in the patch notes, however, was a Wattson nerf, and her interception pylon ultimate ability now looks very bugged.

This definitely looks like an accident, and is sure to be a huge thorn in the side of Wattson mains until it is patched and fixed.

Accidental Wattson nerf?

While players started to test out the new features and changes in the Evolution Collection Event, some Wattson players realized that something was slightly off, despite no mention of a nerf.

As shown in the clip below, Wattson’s pylon ult isn’t destroying grenades properly as it is supposed to. “It does not block ordinance within the inner radius a majority of the time,” said Lila on Twitter.

The player also confirmed that this bug is happening not just in the Firing Range but in both Arenas and the classic Battle Royale too.

‼️it is NOT just a firing range bug, this is how it now behaves in arenas and BR‼️

this is a massive issue and needs to be fixed ASAP. i would even argue it's worse than the fence bug from last season. 💭 @rspn_pav pic.twitter.com/Q2VaOAygem — lila🌸⚡ (@lilakeyLK) September 15, 2021

Lila added in another tweet that an issue with the pylon destroying friendly grenades had been fixed, so it does raise the question of whether fixing this bug caused even more issues.

Apex Legends dev responds

This didn’t look to be an intended change, and that seemed to be confirmed when Respawn dev support Pav responded the bug report.

Sent it off to the team to look into. Thank you! — RSPN_Pav (@RSPN_Pav) September 15, 2021

While not much information was offered, Pav did say they would send the clips off to the team to look into, so this issue may be fixed before it becomes too much of a problem.

It’s unclear yet when that possible fix could happen, but Respawn will no doubt be working at it as soon as possible.