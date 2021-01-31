Logo
Apex Legends players want Overwatch-style equipment skins added

Published: 31/Jan/2021 23:01

by Julian Young
Apex Legends Crypto Drone Overwatch Dva Waveracer Combo Blended
Respawn Entertainment / Blizzard Entertainment

Players love showing off their coolest character and weapon skins in Apex Legends, and a clever concept shared on Reddit would takes the game’s customization options one step further by incorporating skins for each Legend’s unique equipment.

A huge part of any game is the ability for players to customize the look of their characters, and Apex Legends is no different. Since launch, Respawn have provided hundreds of weapon and Legend skins for players to use when expressing their sense of style in-game.

Respawn’s battle royale provides players with a near-constant offering of new items to acquire for their favorite Legends. Between in-game event exclusives, frequent store rotations, and new battle pass items added every season, there are plenty of options for players to pick and choose from.

While there are plenty of skins already in the game, some fans want Respawn to take their customization offering to the next level. In a post shared to Reddit, ‘u/DimSpartanJ13’ suggests Respawn could add a whole new category of skins for each Legend’s character-specific equipment.

Apex Legends Bangalore Smoke Launcher
Respawn Entertainment
Equipment customization in Apex Legends could include items like Bangalore’s smoke launcher.

In their post, u/DimSpartanJ13 provided several examples of what they think Respawn could do to add some additional customization options for players. “Lifeline’s drone, Crypto’s drone, Revenant’s totem, Bangs’ smoke launcher, [and] Caustic’s Gas trap,” are all noted for their potential to have unique skins.

U/DimSpartanJ13 also included several images representing some of the equipment pieces mentioned in the post. This should give players an idea of what they see now, and allow them to imagine what some different skins might look like if they were applied to those pieces of equipment.

The proposed system would be similar to what exists in other titles already, namely Overwatch. Blizzard Entertainment has a long history of providing their players with eye-popping character skins, and these usually apply to each Hero’s unique equipment as well (D.Va’s Tokki mech, for example).

Been saying this for a while, but I hope Respawn introduces skins for Legends equipment: Lifelines drone, Cryptos drone, Revenants totem, Bangs Smokelauncher, Cuastics Gastrap, etc. from apexlegends

While most responses to the post expressed support for the idea, there were some questions on how a system like this could affect gameplay. Some players worried that issues could come up like different skins for Lifeline’s D.O.C. drone causing her teammates to miss it if they weren’t paying close enough attention.

Other responses offered solutions to these issues. “There is no reason why Apex can’t have these abilities [equipment] skins. Overwatch does it too,” one user pointed out. Having the equipment skin only be visible for the player using it (and their teammates) is one easy solution to avoid potential balancing issues.

Respawn hadn’t commented on the post at the time of writing. While this appears to be wishful thinking for the moment, there have been leaks suggesting Respawn is already looking into additional rarities of weapon skins, so players could see a system like this implemented at some point in the future.

The easiest way to start wall running in Apex Legends

Published: 31/Jan/2021 19:35

by Bill Cooney
Respawn Entertainment

An Apex Legends player has discovered a technique that makes wall running with Octane’s Jump Pad even easier than ever before.

Apex doesn’t allow you to wall run with the ease of Titanfall 2 or Lucio in Overwatch, but it is still possible to cruise around without touching the ground if you know what to do.

Now, it seems the technique has been simplified even more with a new method that’s much easier to pull off than before if you get it down with a little practice on Octane.

octane apex legends skin
Respawn Entertainment
Octane’s jump pad gives the legend a ton of mobility all around the map.

As shown by Reddit user ‘treereee,’ the first step is placing the jump pad as close as you can to the base of the wall you want to run on. It has to be a straight up and down, perpendicular wall too, slanted or angled ones won’t work.

Next, you jump off the pad and simply hold the right or left strafe key (A or D on PC) and it should stick you to the wall, allowing you to motor around like it’s nothing.

“Do not hold W (forward) whatsoever, just hold sideways, you can go around the entire wall just holding the sideways input,” treereee explained. “If you hold down crouch the entire time, it will guarantee you can get your slide off at the very end.”

Not only does it put you up in an area of the screen a lot of players aren’t used to aiming at, but it also makes you move significantly faster, which just makes you an even harder target to hit.

Jumppad Wallrunning, but you don’t gain any height so you’re stealthy like a ninja. Also This way is like 20x easier to do and understand from Apexrollouts

Once you get the technique down, it’s not hard to see how it would instantly be a major advantage during a fight, which is why a lot of users on Reddit are convinced Respawn will probably patch it out once they finally become aware of it (though they don’t seem to have patched out the original technique yet, either).

If you’re a hardcore Octane player, there’s no reason not to have this little move in your arsenal, as long as Respawn hasn’t removed it, you never know when it could be useful.