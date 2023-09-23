Apex Legends players blast ‘lazy’ Season 18 battle pass cosmetics

Apex Legends fans have hit out at the ‘lazy’ Season 18 battle pass cosmetics which they claim most players won’t ever use.

Like many other games, Apex Legends relies on players purchasing skins and other cosmetics for revenue, where over the years we’ve seen tons of cosmetics be added to the popular battle royale.

In the case of Apex Legends, there are several ways for players to add some flair to their arsenal, whether it be through loot boxes, the rotational shop, or the seasonal battle pass.

Apex Legends fans criticize ‘lazy’ cosmetics

While some rare cosmetics such as Heirlooms are treasured by the community, some skins such as the ones featured in the battle pass aren’t too loved by players.

In a September 22 Reddit thread, Apex fan ‘HyperionX-X’ put the newest default battle pass skins on blast, claiming most players won’t use them.

“I know most people probably don’t care about the default pass, both more than half the stuff in the default and premium is something most people won’t use,” they wrote.

“Just a small rant, but getting just slightly tweaked versions of things is annoying, especially stat trackers. Aside from the characters receiving legendary skins, all the other stat trackers are useless.”

Similarly, other players agreed, and hit out at the cosmetics, with one player calling them the “laziest skins. Some even claimed they’re so lackluster they don’t even bother looking at them.

“Laziest skins, overdose of stupid quips, and sometimes a kinda decent looking banner frame for a legend you don’t use,” said one. “I’ve never had a game release such sh*t-looking trash over and over and over again with people still gladly buying it for them to be a cash flow company.” They added: “Glad I haven’t spent a buck of my money on this game.”

“I only buy the battle pass because it gives me a reason to keep playing and I only play so I can have a drink and talk to my friends. The rewards are so lackluster I don’t even bother looking at them,” said another.

As usual, players can expect a new battle pass when Season 19 drops on October 31. Although there’s no telling what to expect just yet.