Apex Legends players want Mario Kart LTM after viral Trident racing clip

Published: 19/Dec/2020 0:55

by Bill Cooney
Nintendo/Respawn Ent.

A viral clip of Apex Legends’ new Trident vehicles has led to calls for Respawn to add a limited-time racing mode similar to Mario Kart, and from the video, it does look like it would be extremely fun.

Ever since the Trident was added to Apex, it’s been assumed that, eventually, players would attempt to race them around and not only has that happened, but it’s given fans a great idea for a new LTM at the same time.

A clip from YouTuber ‘ItsEazy_HQ’ showing a group of players racing the hovercraft overlaid with Mario Kart effects quickly went viral on Reddit, and it doesn’t take much imagination to see how a racing mode could be put in.

Why is Mario in Apex pt 2😂 (since respawn loves Nintendo) from apexlegends

“This needs to be added as a permanent game mode, this is so good” one user replied, and seeing as how it’s the most-upvoted comment, plenty of people agreed. But how would something like this actually work?

Well, the Trident already comes with a temporary boost ability, which takes care of the red mushroom item. Not only that, but the chosen path around Olympus in the clip works very well as a racetrack already — and with a few changes it could be almost perfect.

There are also several items and abilities that could be incorporated directly from Apex as well. Take Octane’s Launch Pads for instance — they can already boost the vehicle in the air, so why not have pre-placed pads across the width of the track at certain points to make things interesting?

Additionally, Horizon’s Gravity Lift ability can also boost the craft, and her Black Hole ultimate can trap it in place, perfect to get that annoying second-place racer off of your tail.

Apex Legends Trident
Respawn Entertainment
A Trident racing LTM could be legendary if it was done right.

Crypto’s Drone EMP, Wattson’s Perimeter Fences, and the Arc Star can also stun the Trident for five seconds each, definitely not what you want to happen as you’re putting the pedal to the metal.

While there’s plenty of potential here (and we haven’t even talked about the skins and cosmetics that could come out of this), Respawn has shown no signs of introducing a Mario Kart-inspired special mode or event just yet.

Apex Legends trick shows players aren’t always safe behind cover

Published: 18/Dec/2020 11:32

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

An Apex Legends trick has revealed why players can often die behind cover and it looks like Respawn designed it to work that way.

After an intense gunfight in Apex Legends, it can often be difficult to identify how you died to an opponent. It’s not uncommon to see Apex players complaining about how they shouldn’t have died, particularly when they were behind cover.

In most FPS’s, areas of cover completely shelter a player and force an enemy to push to guarantee the kill. However, Respawn has taken a slightly different approach, giving enemy players the chance to shoot through cover if their aim is incredibly accurate.

Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends’ Season 7 update went live on November 4.

Apex trick demonstrates why players die behind cover

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit has revealed Respawn’s choice to allow players to shoot through certain cover objects if they’re accurate enough.

The video displays a player with a sniper taking down an enemy Lifeline while they’re behind a set of boxes on the Olympus map. At a glance, the bullet seemingly penetrates the boxes and leads to the kill. However, when you look closely, you’ll realize Respawn have added small gaps in the boxes to reward players who have perfect aim.

This is a trick that you’ll want to remember when attempting to kill an opponent behind cover. Of course, not every cover object in Apex has a gap to shoot through, but it could be the difference-maker in one of your future gunfights.

If anyone needs to know – you CAN shoot through those boxes from r/apexlegends

In a game where restoring your health and shields basically resets a fight, it makes sense players should have the opportunity to finish off enemies behind cover.

It’s detailed map design choices like these that give players the opportunity to shine and land incredible shots. Fingers crossed Respawn continues to add features like this in the future.