Apex Legends players claim its “unplayable” as Three Strikes LTM finally removed

Apex Legends players are claiming the game is “unplayable” after the Three Strikes LTM is finally removed.

The addition of the Three Strikes LTM alongside Apex Legend’s recent Post Malone crossover event in early November was loved by fans.

The mode, which gives players three strikes before they’re eliminated “brought back joy” to the game for many, and was received so well by the community that the Respawn devs even brought it back for an extended period.

However, now that it’s finally gone for good, players are claiming the battle royale is now “unplayable.”

In a November 29 Reddit thread, discussions around the mode continued, as one claimed the game is now “unplayable” after the LTM has finally been removed.

“Three Strikes mode made pubs bearable for a while but now it is instantly unplayable again,” one wrote. “I played pubs for a lot of the time Three Strikes was available, and it was a lot of fun.

“Evenly balanced games, not getting destroyed by 4k 20 bomb players every game, etc. As soon as the game mode ended today, pubs became an absolute nightmare,” the player explained.

They continued: “I love this game but if this continues then I’m going to have to leave this game behind for my own sanity. I’m an average player, why am I not getting average enemies?”

Others in the replies agreed, with them wishing the devs would listen to players’ concerns. “I feel you 100%,” said one. “Wish the devs would listen. This is a very common complaint. I often go hours without a single kill.”

On the other hand, some players believe they simply had bad luck when it comes to playing the mode, explaining they had a “terrible” experience.

“Man I swear, given these posts, I had the absolute worst luck in three strike unless I had a full team with my friends,” one wrote. “Randoms going in and dying right away and then quitting even though we had respawns. No one would revive anyone. It was so terrible, I mostly played normal pubs.”

They added: “I guess I just had bad luck.”

It remains to be seen whether or not we’ll see the popular LTM make a return despite the community’s outcry for it to come back. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated right here on Dexerto if it does.