Apex Legends players blast “garbage” servers with unplayable lag

Apex Legends players are not happy with the game’s servers which are causing matches to become “unplayable.”

Apex Legends fans are not happy with the state of the game, whether it be the cost of cosmetics or the current meta of the game.

For the game’s entire lifespan, the community has not shied away from voicing their frustration through social media and other platforms.

Now, the fans are expressing their anger with the game’s servers and claiming this is an Apex Legends-exclusive issue for them, demanding action from Respawn to improve their servers.

Apex Legends players are upset with the game’s servers

Take a look through the game’s subreddit, and there will be a plethora of posts about the game’s servers.

One such post can sum it all up pretty easily, “Input Lag happening constantly over the last month.”

Many other players have responded to the post to express that they have experienced the same thing, with one user commenting: “Yep, apex is so laggy since 3 weeks ago. Too much spike lag rn and they still don’t fix the servers.”

Another post has a little bit more of a sarcastic, biting title: “skill issue bro.”

In the clip they posted, they get the jump on an enemy and begin landing shots until the connection breaks down and both people begin to teleport around the area. This ends when, somehow, the player is killed.

Again, the comments show that this is a common issue. Another fan responded with: “I have no connection issues with any other game. Apex servers are at the bottom of the Atlantic.”

These are just two such posts that can be found on the subreddit, and the sheer amount shows that there is something going on with the game.

What that issue is, and whether or not it gets fixed, is another matter entirely.