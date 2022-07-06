Apex Legends players claim “unplayable” Xbox input lag still isn’t fixed after patch

Alex Garton . 4 hours ago

Apex Legends players are claiming that they’re still experiencing Xbox input lag issues, despite Respawn rolling out a patch to fix the problem on July 5.

While the Awakening Collection event introduced Valkyrie’s Suzaku Heirloom, brand new cosmetics, and the Lifeline Town Takeover to Apex Legends, it also accidentally added serious input lag issues for Xbox users.

As a result, a lot of console players have been unable to enter matches over the last few weeks due to “unplayable” performance issues affecting Respawn’s battle royale.

Well, on July 5, the devs finally rolled out a patch to fix the problem and it was assumed that the backlash from fans would end there.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as some players are claiming that the update hasn’t fixed the frustrating Xbox input lag.

Respawn Entertainment Xbox input lag issues popped up after the Awakening Collection Event update.

Apex Legends players claim patch hasn’t fixed Xbox input lag

Shortly after the July 5 patch, a thread was created on the Apex Legends subreddit to discuss whether the update had resolved the Xbox input lag problems.

While responses from the community were positive at first, as the hours passed on, more and more players began to express that the input lag issues were still present on Xbox.

This has led to a lot of frustration from certain players, who were not able to earn rewards from the Awakening Collection event due to performance issues.

“Was fixed for an hour or so then went back to unplayable,” wrote one player. “I f***ing give up with this game and dev team.”

Respawn Entertainment The Awakening Collection event kicked off on June 21.

Other players have claimed that although the input lag has been reduced, the patch has made the gameplay feel “choppy” and “laggy”.

“Alright, So y’all fixed the input delay, now the game is laggy and choppy,” wrote another frustrated player. “Goodness sakes, just reset the engine and start over lol.”

Of course, this backlash from the fans will need to be investigated by Respawn as a lot of players have already been waiting two weeks for a fix.

If this update didn’t resolve the issue, there’s going to be a lot of frustration from the community, who are already complaining about the rampant problems with hit reg.