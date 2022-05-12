Broken hit-reg is causing major issues again in Apex Legends Season 13

Apex Legends players are experiencing broken hit-reg once again and it seems to have been triggered by the Season 13 update.

It’s safe to say gunplay is one of the most important aspects of any battle royale, and that’s certainly the case in Apex Legends, despite each of the characters having an array of unique abilities.

As a result, it’s absolutely essential that hit registration is faultless as any problems related to it have a massive impact on players’ gameplay experience.

Well, unfortunately, hit-reg problems have once again resurfaced following the release of Season 13, causing bullets to pass through enemy models without dealing damage.

Although this has quickly stirred up a lot of frustration in the community, a dev has responded to the issue.

Hit-reg issues are back in Apex Legends Season 13

Shortly after Saviors arrived in Apex Legends on May 10, players started experiencing hit-reg problems in their matches, effectively resulting in some of their bullets dealing no damage.

While it can be easy to miss if you’re not paying attention, a lot of streamers captured and noticed the issue while playing Ranked.

One of which was Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona, who attempted to hip-fire an opponent with a CAR SMG inside a small building and seemingly dealt half the amount of damage he should have done.

“I just got so many blanks on the guy, I would have killed him so easily.”

Alliance pro player Simon ‘Vaifs’ Bellini was also affected by hit-reg problems in one of his matches, and it’s safe to say he was left frustrated and confused after countless shots passed through the enemy Wraith he was attempting to takedown.

In response to Vaifs’ tweet, TSM pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen also revealed that the exact scenario had happened to him the day before, confirming widespread hit-reg problems have returned in Season 13.

Luckily, it didn’t take long for a dev to respond to the tweet and confirm that they were looking into the bug. This isn’t the first time hit-reg problems have appeared in Apex, so hopefully, Respawn can identify what is causing the issue and fix it

I’ll take a look. Thanks! — RSPN_Pav (@RSPN_Pav) May 11, 2022

While we have confirmation that the devs are investigating what’s gone wrong, it’s impossible to know how long it’ll take for them to find a solution.

The hit-reg problems appear to have surfaced as soon as Season 13 went live, so it’s obvious a feature that was added in Saviors is the culprit.