Apex Legends devs confirm Xbox input lag fix is coming

Alex Garton . 9 hours ago

Apex Legends devs have finally confirmed a fix is coming for the Xbox input lag issues that have been making the game unplayable for some console players.

The Awakening Collection event arrived in Apex Legends on June 21, introducing the Lifeline Town Takeover, Control, and of course, Valkyrie’s incredible Suzaku Heirloom.

While all of these features were praised by the community, the update did cause some major problems, with a lot of Xbox players suddenly experiencing huge amounts of input lag.

Unfortunately, this made the game “unplayable” for a lot of Xbox users who simply couldn’t compete due to serious performance issues.

Well, two weeks later, Respawn has finally confirmed that a fix is on its way – and it’s arriving in the next patch.

Respawn Entertainment Xbox input lag has been a major issue since Season 13 went live.

Xbox input lag issues are finally getting fixed in Apex Legends

As showcased by Apex Legends YouTuber The Gaming Merchant, there’s been a significant update from the devs in relation to the Xbox input lag issues.

After countless complaints from the community, Respawn has finally found a solution to the performance issues on Xbox and has moved the Trello card on their Apex Tracker to green.

This means that the fix will be arriving in-game next patch, which will likely be sooner than Season 14 considering how much of a serious issue the input lag is on Xbox.

While we don’t have a release date for this patch, keep an eye on Respawn’s official Twitter as they’re likely to announce the fix when it’s coming out.

Fingers crossed the devs have finally got a grasp on the problem and Xbox players can put this input lag behind them.

However, until the fix is implemented in-game, the complaints are going to continue, so let’s hope the patch arrives as soon as possible.