Apex Legends players are absolutely loving Loba’s Season 12 skin

The Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance update is bringing a new Legendary Loba skin in the upcoming Battle Pass that is already hitting a chord with fans.

Respawn Entertainment are going to inject a ton of content into Apex with their upcoming season that’ll cover everything from the new Legend Maggie to a 9v9 limited-time mode called Control.

Season 12 will also bring a brand new Battle Pass that will be packed with in-game rewards to unlock, including a new Legendary skin for Loba.

Details of the upcoming cosmetic are expected soon, but a brief glimpse of the design got the attention of eager Apex fans.

Apex Legends Season 12 Loba skin

Apex Legends’ season of Defiance is giving the Translocating Thief a radically new design that’s more fitting for grimey New York City streets from The Warriors.

The Season 12 gameplay trailer showed a tatted-up Loba with spiked knuckles who looks like the ring-leader for a biker gang. The skin is brimming with personality and it’s been getting great reception from the community.

One fan said: “The most beautiful Loba skin ever. Respawn, y’all did an amazing [job] on this.” People are loving Loba in this new light, with some particularly taken on her hair: “The Loba cut though.”

“As a part-time Loba main, this skin has convinced me to get this season’s Battle Pass,” another player said on Reddit.

More people were celebrating that a Loba skin of this grade was going to be included in the Battle Pass rather than having to outright buy it in a single purchase or hop to get it in a drop.

Respawn will soon launch the complete Apex Legends Season 12 Battle Pass so that players can unlock the new Loba skin for themselves after the Defiance patch update.