Apex Legends players are absolutely loving Loba’s Season 12 skin

Published: 1/Feb/2022 1:39

by Alan Bernal
The Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance update is bringing a new Legendary Loba skin in the upcoming Battle Pass that is already hitting a chord with fans.

Respawn Entertainment are going to inject a ton of content into Apex with their upcoming season that’ll cover everything from the new Legend Maggie to a 9v9 limited-time mode called Control.

Season 12 will also bring a brand new Battle Pass that will be packed with in-game rewards to unlock, including a new Legendary skin for Loba.

Details of the upcoming cosmetic are expected soon, but a brief glimpse of the design got the attention of eager Apex fans.

Apex Legends Season 12 Loba skin

apex legends loba

Apex Legends’ season of Defiance is giving the Translocating Thief a radically new design that’s more fitting for grimey New York City streets from The Warriors.

The Season 12 gameplay trailer showed a tatted-up Loba with spiked knuckles who looks like the ring-leader for a biker gang. The skin is brimming with personality and it’s been getting great reception from the community.

One fan said: “The most beautiful Loba skin ever. Respawn, y’all did an amazing [job] on this.” People are loving Loba in this new light, with some particularly taken on her hair: “The Loba cut though.”

“As a part-time Loba main, this skin has convinced me to get this season’s Battle Pass,” another player said on Reddit.

More people were celebrating that a Loba skin of this grade was going to be included in the Battle Pass rather than having to outright buy it in a single purchase or hop to get it in a drop.

Respawn will soon launch the complete Apex Legends Season 12 Battle Pass so that players can unlock the new Loba skin for themselves after the Defiance patch update.

