 Apex Legends Season 12 skins revealed: Mirage, Gibraltar, Revenant, more - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 12 skins revealed: Mirage, Gibraltar, Revenant, more

Published: 31/Jan/2022 16:52 Updated: 31/Jan/2022 17:52

by David Purcell
Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment are dropping a load of new skins with Apex Legends Season 12, and Bloodhound’s looks absolutely insane. 

Mains for every single Legend, from Mirage to those eyeing up Mad Maggie, will be wanting to jump into the action with a swanky outfit.

Lucky for some, there’s a list of new skins included in the next major content refresh – as expected. However, there will also be a number of Prestige outfits this time for players to unlock.

New Apex Legends skins coming in Season 12

Fear not, a number of Legends on the roster will be granted new fits in the update.

The following Legends are getting new looks in the Season 12 update, some of which will be included in the 3rd Anniversary event:

  • Gibraltar
  • Mirage
  • Revenant
  • Wattson
  • Bloodhound
  • Loba
  • CAR SMG
  • Hemlok

Skins coming in Anniversary Collection event

New skins for Mirage and Wattson

The following will be included in the 3rd Anniversary collection event, which kicks off at the same time as Season 12.

Mirage (right) and Wattson (left) completes a set that many Trios will be able to show off. Colorful isn’t the word.

apex legends season 12 skins
Respawn Entertainment
Here are two new skins for Mirage and Wattson.

New Gibraltar and Revenant skins

Revenant (left) is looking good, but the same can be said for Gibby (right). The deadly trio.

gibby and revenant in season 12 apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Gibby and Revenant will also get new fits.

Loba and Hemlok skins

loba skin apex season 12
Respawn Entertainment
The Hemlok gets a Battle Pass skin – along with Loba.

All the new skins can be seen in the trailer below.

For more news on Apex Legends Season 12, which brings an all-new team mode called Control, stick with Dexerto or @AlphaIntel on Twitter.

More to follow…

