Apex Legends Season 12 skins revealed: Mirage, Gibraltar, Revenant, more

Respawn Entertainment are dropping a load of new skins with Apex Legends Season 12, and Bloodhound’s looks absolutely insane.

Mains for every single Legend, from Mirage to those eyeing up Mad Maggie, will be wanting to jump into the action with a swanky outfit.

Lucky for some, there’s a list of new skins included in the next major content refresh – as expected. However, there will also be a number of Prestige outfits this time for players to unlock.

New Apex Legends skins coming in Season 12

Fear not, a number of Legends on the roster will be granted new fits in the update.

The following Legends are getting new looks in the Season 12 update, some of which will be included in the 3rd Anniversary event:

Advertisement

Gibraltar

Mirage

Revenant

Wattson

Bloodhound

Loba

CAR SMG

Hemlok

Skins coming in Anniversary Collection event

New skins for Mirage and Wattson

The following will be included in the 3rd Anniversary collection event, which kicks off at the same time as Season 12.

Read More: Apex Legends brings back Olympus in Season 12 with map update

Mirage (right) and Wattson (left) completes a set that many Trios will be able to show off. Colorful isn’t the word.

New Gibraltar and Revenant skins

Revenant (left) is looking good, but the same can be said for Gibby (right). The deadly trio.

Loba and Hemlok skins

All the new skins can be seen in the trailer below.

For more news on Apex Legends Season 12, which brings an all-new team mode called Control, stick with Dexerto or @AlphaIntel on Twitter.

More to follow…