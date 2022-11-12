Apex Legends player pulls off a 14 kill game without firing a shot

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at [email protected]

It’s hard enough to win a game of Apex Legends by normal means, but a player by the name of ‘YouGotPunched’ won a game without picking up a gun at all.

Apex Legends has a lot of weapons for players to use, and not all of them are great. Something like the Mozambique can get easily out-damaged by other weapons in the game, and hot-dropping into someone who finds a good weapon early can spell disaster.

However, a player by the name of ‘YouGotPunched’ won a game using only their fists. No weapon was better than for them than “these hands” – and they showed it.

With 14 kills, almost 2400 damage, and a 1v3 against the final squad, this player didn’t just get carried: They were out for blood.

Apex Legends player melees their way to a 14 kill game

In Apex Legends, movement reigns supreme over most other mechanics. Sure, being able to land shots is important, and knowing how to position is an essential part of staying alive.

But, for players who know how to move, running circles around the competition can pave the road to victory. Going melee only in a game like Valorant wouldn’t work no matter how hard someone’s smurfing, but Apex Legends’ suite of movement options, melee is more viable than you’d think.

Using Bangalore’s smoke grenades to close the gap, an Apex Legends player managed to get 14 kills with only their fists, some smoke grenades, a few actual grenades, and a whole heap of grit and determination.

In this 6 minute long clip, a player by the aptly named ‘YouGotPunched’ ran through the competition without much issue. They dropped hot and threw hands left and right, taking out anyone in their way.

However, by the time the game started winding down, the player was left alone. With both their squadmates out of the game, they were left to clutch out a 1v3 – and they did just that.

After narrowly escaping the zone and leaving two opponents in the dust, they won the final 1v1 and claimed victory without firing a shot.

The default Bangalore skin, punch-themed name, and overall skill level in the lobby make it so that smurfing isn’t out of the question here for this player. However, managing a melee-only win in the way they did is an incredible feat.