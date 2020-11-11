 Apex Legends player finds perfect hiding spot on Olympus to dupe enemies - Dexerto
Apex Legends player finds perfect hiding spot on Olympus to dupe enemies

Published: 11/Nov/2020 19:06

by Alex Garton
An Apex Legends player has found the perfect hiding spot to evade enemies, heal up, and rain down bullets on unsuspecting targets. This is definitely a location on Olympus that every Apex player should know about. 

An important aspect of any Battle Royale title is knowing the maps inside-out. That’s certainly no different for Apex Legends and the new Season 7 map, Olympus. The map has only been available for just over a week and players have already found some incredible hiding spots and vantage points.

One of these secret spots is now doing the rounds online, so it’s perhaps fair to say the location is no longer much of a secret, but it’s certainly worth knowing for your next game.

The hiding spot is located at the unmarked Research Basin area.

Perfect hiding spot near Research Basin

The Reddit thread on the location includes a video of a player showing exactly how to access the spot. As this location is always busy, having a nook you can dive into for cover can come in clutch.

The cave-like hiding place is located near Research Basin, on the cliff face north of Hammond Labs. With all the action here, knowing this spot could be really helpful to reset your health and dupe your opponent.

It’s worth noting that this spot can be used both defensively and offensively. A player may choose to utilize this spot for cover or to rain down bullets on unsuspecting enemies below. On top of this, secret locations can sometimes be difficult to access, making them inconvenient to use on the fly. Luckily, as displayed in the video, this spot will be relatively easy for players to utilize with a bit of practice.
It’s fair to say Olympus is garnering a bit of a reputation for it’s interesting and unique hiding spots. One Reddit user on the thread commented: “Damn, another freaking secret hide away! I swear this map has so many places you can hide.”
It’s obvious there’s a lot of excitement around Olympus and it’s interesting hiding spots. In designing unique spots like this, Respawn offers an element of discovery for players that isn’t seen very often in Battle Royale titles.
Leaked Apex Legends gun charms: Mirrors Edge, Mass Effect, more

Published: 11/Nov/2020 13:32

by David Purcell
Apex Legends mass effect
A handful of new Apex Legends gun charms have been leaked, themed around several EA games – including Mass Effect, Mirrors Edge, and Plants vs Zombies.

Season 7 has added a hoarde of new cosmetics to Apex Legends already. All new sprays and sky dive emotes, alongside the collection of skins for both weapons and Legends.

With the backing of EA as their publisher, Respawn are in a position where the potential crossovers are so wide and broad. They also recently added gun charms exclusive for players on Steam, where Apex launched at the start of Season 7.

Rampart Sheila buff
It looks like a mini Rampart gun charm, along with a load of others, are coming soon in Apex Legends.

Like the Steam charms, which were linked to Valve games like Portal and Half-Life, these leaked gun charms all related to various games under EA publishing.

On November 10, leaker SWL on Twitter posted a series of images of the gun charms. According to another leaker, Shrugtal, it’s expected that they will be rewards for players who purchase a subscription to EA play.

Apex Legends Leaked gun charms

Mass Effect

Plants v Zombies

Mirror’s Edge

Rocket Arena

Wendigo

Skate

There has been no official word on when these will be added to Apex Legends, whether it be during Season 7 or beyond. At the moment.

There is the Holo-Day bash event coming up, although not officially confirmed by Respawn, badges for the event have appeared in-game.

Skins have also been leaked, which is always the highlight of the holiday event. We’ll have to wait and see when these leaked charms become available.