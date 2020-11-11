 Leaked Apex Legends gun charms: Mirrors Edge, Mass Effect, more - Dexerto
Leaked Apex Legends gun charms: Mirrors Edge, Mass Effect, more

Published: 11/Nov/2020 13:32

by David Purcell
Apex Legends Season 7

A handful of new Apex Legends gun charms have been leaked, themed around several EA games – including Mass Effect, Mirrors Edge, and Plants vs Zombies.

Season 7 has added a hoarde of new cosmetics to Apex Legends already. All new sprays and sky dive emotes, alongside the collection of skins for both weapons and Legends.

With the backing of EA as their publisher, Respawn are in a position where the potential crossovers are so wide and broad. They also recently added gun charms exclusive for players on Steam, where Apex launched at the start of Season 7.

It looks like a mini Rampart gun charm, along with a load of others, are coming soon in Apex Legends.

Like the Steam charms, which were linked to Valve games like Portal and Half-Life, these leaked gun charms all related to various games under EA publishing.

On November 10, leaker SWL on Twitter posted a series of images of the gun charms. According to another leaker, Shrugtal, it’s expected that they will be rewards for players who purchase a subscription to EA play.

Apex Legends Leaked gun charms

Mass Effect

Plants v Zombies

Mirror’s Edge

Rocket Arena

Wendigo

Skate

There has been no official word on when these will be added to Apex Legends, whether it be during Season 7 or beyond. At the moment.

There is the Holo-Day bash event coming up, although not officially confirmed by Respawn, badges for the event have appeared in-game.

Skins have also been leaked, which is always the highlight of the holiday event. We’ll have to wait and see when these leaked charms become available.

Apex Legends

How to get free Apex Legends Horizon skin with Twitch Prime Gaming

Published: 11/Nov/2020 5:13 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 12:56

by Albert Petrosyan
Apex Legends Season 7 Twitch Prime

Following the launch of Apex Legends Season 7, Respawn have released a special skin called ‘Inverse Polarity’ for the new Legend, Horizon, available to those who have an active Prime Gaming subscription, formerly known as Twitch Prime.

The long-standing relationship between Apex Legends and Amazon/Twitch has produced yet another exclusive cosmetic item for players who are subscribed to Prime Gaming.

With the game’s seventh season, Ascension, now live, along with the new character named Horizon, it’s the perfect time for Respawn to roll out an outfit skin that’ll get players excited.

The skin is called Inverse Polarity, and it equips Horizon with an outfit that’s designed like a skeleton. There are a couple of cool-looking nuances as well, such as the teal trimming and wristguards that follow the same color scheme of Season 7.

How to claim the skin for free with Prime Gaming

If you have an active Prime Gaming subscription, you can add this cosmetic to your Apex Legends inventory by completing the following simple steps:

  1. Visit the Apex Legends Prime Gaming website
  2. Click ‘Claim Now’ above the Horizon Inverse Polarity skin
  3. Once prompted, sign in with your account credentials. If your EA account is not linked with Twitch, you will be redirected to the EA website to sign in and link the two accounts.
  4. Once you’ve logged in and linked your accounts, claim the skin

If all of these steps are completed correctly, the item will be added to your Apex account and show up the next time you log in.

Horizon is the latest legend to join the Apex Legends roster.

Horizon has already become one of the most popular legends to pick. Apex Legends players often need to engage in a battle of reflexes to see who can lock her in first.

Part of the reason is that she’s the newest legend on the roster. However, it’s also because she boasts an incredible set of abilities that are very fun to use.

Now, with the Inverse Polarity skin readily available to anyone with Prime Gaming, Horizon’s popularity is going to skyrocket even more.

After all, the only thing better than an astrophysicist-themed legend is one that is also dressed like a skeleton.