Leaked Apex Legends gun charms: Mirrors Edge, Mass Effect, more - Dexerto

A handful of new Apex Legends gun charms have been leaked, themed around several EA games – including Mass Effect, Mirrors Edge, and Plants vs Zombies.

Season 7 has added a hoarde of new cosmetics to Apex Legends already. All new sprays and sky dive emotes, alongside the collection of skins for both weapons and Legends.

With the backing of EA as their publisher, Respawn are in a position where the potential crossovers are so wide and broad. They also recently added gun charms exclusive for players on Steam, where Apex launched at the start of Season 7.

Like the Steam charms, which were linked to Valve games like Portal and Half-Life, these leaked gun charms all related to various games under EA publishing.

On November 10, leaker SWL on Twitter posted a series of images of the gun charms. According to another leaker, Shrugtal, it’s expected that they will be rewards for players who purchase a subscription to EA play.

Apex Legends Leaked gun charms

Mass Effect

Plants v Zombies

Now this is an interesting charm (Apex x PVZ?)#ApexLegends pic.twitter.com/PO8M2VTT6i — SWL (@SomeoneWhoLeaks) November 10, 2020

Mirror’s Edge

Rocket Arena

"Wally Fuse Bundle" – No, this isn't for the legend Fuse. (If it's a game crossover, I have 0 fucking idea what game, so enlighten me) #ApexLegends pic.twitter.com/NRJCHrzU2B — SWL (@SomeoneWhoLeaks) November 10, 2020

Wendigo

Skate

There has been no official word on when these will be added to Apex Legends, whether it be during Season 7 or beyond. At the moment.

There is the Holo-Day bash event coming up, although not officially confirmed by Respawn, badges for the event have appeared in-game.

Skins have also been leaked, which is always the highlight of the holiday event. We’ll have to wait and see when these leaked charms become available.