Apex Legends Nov 18 update fixes Rampart exploit & more: patch notes - Dexerto

Respawn have launched a new patch in Apex Legends that will patch out an exploit with Rampart’s turret as well as implementing updates for everything from audio issues to reformatting Weekly Challenges.

The Apex community has been very active with their feedback at the start of Season 7. While there’s been a ton of content for players to sift through, problems with the Battle Pass or Rampart’s ultimate Sheila has been cause for concern among some people.

The developers have been paying close attention, leading to the November 18 update which is going to take out the amusing but deadly Rampart exploit while giving people a helping hand at the revised Battle Pass progression system.

This means that Respawn are dousing fires inside and out of the Apex Arena this time around, with updates that should improve the player experience as well as the state of the game.

Rampart Sheila exploit grounded

People have been hooking up Rampart’s Emplaced Minigun ‘Sheila’ to Crypto’s Drone. Since the game identified the hovering bot as a valid base for the ultimate, we’ve seen people use this to wreak havoc by flying the turret around the map.

While it wasn’t really practical to set up the flying turret in the middle of a fight, it still provided some of the wildest clips to come out of the Arena.

However, that won’t be possible any longer now that Respawn have sent out a fix that will keep the minigun grounded to the Apex battlefield, like it was meant to be.

It’ll be interesting to see if the patchwork holds since people have been trying to get creative with how they can use the ultimate.

Battle Pass difficulty reverted

A few weeks after the Season 7: Ascension Battle Pass was launched, people were noticing just how long it took to simply move up a single tier.

This quickly snowballed enough to get Respawn’s attention. While the controversial star system will remain intact for the season, the ability to level it up should mirror that of the Season 6 Battle Pass.

The Apex devs implemented the fix to Daily challenges last week, but today will see Weekly challenges get the revised changes. As promised, Respawn are also giving all players who log in 10 free Battle Pass levels in light of the issues.

While the latest patch notes are relatively short, it’s got a few promising fixes that the Apex Legends community has been asking for since the start of Season 7.

Take a look at the full notes below, courtesy of Respawn.

Apex Legends November 18 patch notes