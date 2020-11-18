 Apex Legends Nov 18 update fixes Rampart exploit & more: patch notes - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends Nov 18 update fixes Rampart exploit & more: patch notes

Published: 18/Nov/2020 18:56 Updated: 18/Nov/2020 19:33

by Alan Bernal
apex legends rampart turret exploit patch
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

Respawn have launched a new patch in Apex Legends that will patch out an exploit with Rampart’s turret as well as implementing updates for everything from audio issues to reformatting Weekly Challenges.

The Apex community has been very active with their feedback at the start of Season 7. While there’s been a ton of content for players to sift through, problems with the Battle Pass or Rampart’s ultimate Sheila has been cause for concern among some people.

The developers have been paying close attention, leading to the November 18 update which is going to take out the amusing but deadly Rampart exploit while giving people a helping hand at the revised Battle Pass progression system.

This means that Respawn are dousing fires inside and out of the Apex Arena this time around, with updates that should improve the player experience as well as the state of the game.

Rampart Sheila exploit grounded

sheila turret rampart exploit crypto drone apex legends patch
Respawn Entertainment
Rampart’s turret will be grounded after the Nov 18 patch in Apex Legends.

People have been hooking up Rampart’s Emplaced Minigun ‘Sheila’ to Crypto’s Drone. Since the game identified the hovering bot as a valid base for the ultimate, we’ve seen people use this to wreak havoc by flying the turret around the map.

While it wasn’t really practical to set up the flying turret in the middle of a fight, it still provided some of the wildest clips to come out of the Arena.

However, that won’t be possible any longer now that Respawn have sent out a fix that will keep the minigun grounded to the Apex battlefield, like it was meant to be.

It’ll be interesting to see if the patchwork holds since people have been trying to get creative with how they can use the ultimate.

Battle Pass difficulty reverted

A few weeks after the Season 7: Ascension Battle Pass was launched, people were noticing just how long it took to simply move up a single tier.

This quickly snowballed enough to get Respawn’s attention. While the controversial star system will remain intact for the season, the ability to level it up should mirror that of the Season 6 Battle Pass.

cypto apex legends season 7
Respawn Entertainment
Respawn have toned down how long it’ll take to level up the Season 7 Battle Pass.

The Apex devs implemented the fix to Daily challenges last week, but today will see Weekly challenges get the revised changes. As promised, Respawn are also giving all players who log in 10 free Battle Pass levels in light of the issues.

While the latest patch notes are relatively short, it’s got a few promising fixes that the Apex Legends community has been asking for since the start of Season 7.

Take a look at the full notes below, courtesy of Respawn.

Apex Legends November 18 patch notes

  • Weekly Challenges have been adjusted back to Season 6 formating
  • 10 Battle Pass levels will be rewarded to all who log in
  • Rampart’s turret on Crypto’s drone
  • Audio adjustments
  • Misc fixes
Apex Legends

Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash 2020: Start date, skins, Winter Express LTM

Published: 17/Nov/2020 18:21

by Calum Patterson
Mirage Holo-Day Bash in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Share

It’s almost that time of year again, and Apex Legends’ second holiday season is about to get into full swing. Holo-Day Bash is set to return for 2020, with all new skins, and a rerun of the Winter Express LTM.

To keep up with the yearly festivities, the first event of Apex Legends Season 7 will be holiday-themed – this we know thanks to some badges that have already confirmed the 2020 Holo-day bash ahead of an official announcement from Respawn.

The exact same thing happened with this year’s Fight or Fright event, for Halloween, which was also revealed early due to in-game badges that couldn’t be unlocked yet.

So, if you’re wondering when Holo-day Bash 2020 starts and ends, what kind of cosmetics will be available, and what mode to expect, here’s everything we know so far.

When is Holo-Day Bash 2020 in Apex Legends?

The Holo-Day bash will start on December 1, and run through until January 4. These dates haven’t been confirmed by Respawn yet, but reliable data-miner Shrugtal has provided the early schedule.

Holo-day bash 2020 badges
Respawn Entertainment
Badges for Holo-Day Bash 2020 are already visible in Apex Legends.

Unlike last year though, this is not a Collection event. Instead, like Fight or Fright, Holo-Day Bash 2020 is just a Themed event. That means there won’t be a new Heirloom to unlock, whereas last year,  Pathfinder’s boxing gloves could be unlocked by completing the collection.

Holo-Day Bash 2020 skins

Just because it’s not a collection event though, doesn’t mean there won’t be new skins and cosmetics to get your hands on.

These skins will be available in bundles in the Item Shop, which have already been leaked by data miners. For a complete look at all the bundles and skins, check out our full post here.

Thanks to Biast12, we can see an early showcase of all the bundles that will be dropping during the Holo-Day Bash 2020 event.

There’s also an event prize tracker, which you will be able to complete through challenges.

Winter Express LTM

Speaking of challenges, you’ll want to complete these in the “new-and-improved” Winter Express LTM.

Winter Express LTM 2020
Screenshot via Biast12
Winter Express will return in the Holo-Day Bash 2020 event.

For those who didn’t play last year, Winter Express takes place on World’s Edge, with Mirage as the game announcer. The objective is to win control of the train over three rounds. And there’s no loot – instead, Legends are given preset loadouts.

How the mode will change for 2020’s version isn’t known yet, but there’s set to be “improvements.”