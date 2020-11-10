 Apex Legends reverts Season 7 Battle Pass challenges after feedback - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends reverts Season 7 Battle Pass challenges after feedback

Published: 10/Nov/2020 22:01 Updated: 10/Nov/2020 22:05

by Alan Bernal
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Respawn Entertainment have toned down the difficulty it takes to complete Apex Legends’ Season 7 Battle Pass after receiving waves of backlash from players on the “grindy” star system.

To be clear, Apex Legends will retain S7’s system introduced with the new Battle Pass, which rewards players with stars. But they’re reverting both daily and weekly challenges back to a level of difficulty more akin to those found in Season 6.

“Starting today (November 10), we’re reverting the difficulty of the daily challenges to S6 levels while keeping the number of stars rewarded the same,” Apex Legends Director Chad Grenier said.

Respawn are immediately addressing the community’s problem with daily challenges, but Genier expects another patch to roll out shortly after that will make changes to the weekly challenges.

apex legends season 7 battle pass
Chad Grenier via Twitter
The new values for Apex Legends Season 7 Battle Pass target requirements.

The developer revealed hard numbers on the changes Apex players can expect to see that will dramatically lower target values for dailies and weeklies.

Nothing has changed in regards to how many stars individual challenges reward upon completion, but the update will lower the threshold for finishing them in the first place. The fixes to weekly tasks will not only address the difficulty bar to complete them, it’ll also give players the ability to complete them with more than one Legend.

This directly impacts player concerns of random teammates simply picking a character to complete a challenge with them, rather than synergize with the squad.

As an added bonus, all players will be getting 10 free Battle Pass levels in next week’s patch. Among the feedback Respawn received about the Season 7 Battle Pass, there was an idea from the community that the star system’s difficulty was solely created to keep players grinding, and even persuade them to buy levels.

The free battle pass levels could go far to alleviate such concerns, especially now that players will be able to consistently check off more challenges from their list.

Respawn are actively monitoring feedback from players in light of the latest Apex Legends Season 7 Battle Pass changes to see if there’s anything else to improve before it ends January 2021.

Apex Legends

How to get to secret Olympus rooftop pathway in Apex Legends

Published: 10/Nov/2020 1:57

by Bill Cooney
Apex Legends Olympus rooftop pathway
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7 Olympus

A newly discovered Apex Legends area on Olympus gives several legends a way to get the drop on opponents (literally) without them ever being able to see you coming, all thanks to a certain rooftop.

Olympus is the new map added to Apex for Season 7, and as you probably could have guessed, it didn’t take long for players to start finding all kinds of bugs and exploits scattered around.

We’ve already seen bugged drop locations and a hilarious glitch that sends players flying across the map while using the new Trident vehicles, and now an area that definitely seems like it should be off-limits to players has started being used mid-game.

This spot we’re talking about here would be the red roof on the building near the Turbine point of interest in the center of Olympus, a section of the map that certainly sees its fair share of fights and engagements.

The only problem is you have to fly quite a ways up to get there, but Horizon’s Gravity Lift tactical ability does the job beautifully, flinging players out on the platform to start running after taking them up just high enough.

Pathfinder’s Zipline and Octane’s jump pad have the potential to work getting you up here as well, but we haven’t seen video evidence of either of those happening just yet. Though, if you do manage to pull it off and get a clip, feel free to show us @TitanfallBlog on Twitter.

Once up there, you can actually run up the angled roof and slide down the other side, but be warned, it is a lot bigger than it looks, so you definitely can’t hang out up there all day since a “return to the map” warning does pop up.

Olympus in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
The massive red roof is hard to miss on Olympus.

Being able to traverse the roof freely like this opens up a ton of possibilities for flanking and dropping in on unsuspecting enemy teams, until Respawn somehow takes it out, which is a very likely possibility since you very well could call it a kind of exploit.

It also helps to know where you’re headed while sliding down, since there are a few paths that will just send you straight off the map, killing you instantly, making this less of a ‘secret passage’ and more an elaborate way to throw.