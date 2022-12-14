Bizarre Apex Legends glitch turns loot ball into deadly menace

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

An Apex Legends player learned the hard way that a seemingly harmless loot ball can turn into an explosive menace at a moment’s notice.

The are a variety of ways in which to collect loot in Apex Legends. Of course, opening Supply Crates counts among the most popular options, of course.

But shooting open loot balls for their hidden treasures has become a fun pastime for many an Apex player, too. It seems loot balls themselves have grown tired of the status quo, however.

A video making the rounds on the official Apex Legends subreddit may convince some people to second-guess their looting tendencies.

Loot ball surprisingly turns deadly during Apex Legends match

After shooting a loot ball out of the sky, Apex player and Reddit user bigdealmo rushed forward to retrieve their spoils.

Gameplay footage of the brief moment shows the player didn’t walk away with any loot. In fact, they didn’t get to walk away at all.

The loot ball exploded as soon as the user melee attacked it. Bigdealmo joked in a Reddit post that the usually docile ball is now deadlier than a Kraber sniper rifle. That certainly seems to be the case, evidenced by the video below:

One knowledgeable person in the Reddit thread said the glitch may be situational. Apparently, “if you melee it open while the bridge is moving, you will die.”

This isn’t the first time someone’s encountered the loot ball bug in Apex Legends, either. Another Redditor stumbled across a similar issue earlier this year. Unfortunately, this particular issue could be one that will not receive a proper fix anytime soon.