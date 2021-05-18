Apex Legends announces crowdfunding up to $3 million for ALGS Championship - Dexerto

Players in Apex Legends will be able to help crowdfund the prize pool of the upcoming ALGS Championship by buying items in-game.

New items available in the Apex Legends store on May 18 will contribute money towards the prizing for the tournament starting May 22.

The total prize pool could raise to as high as $3 million, if players part ways with some cash to buy the items in-game.

$5 from every purchase of the bundles will go towards the prize pool. Players who buy the entire Animal Kingdom bundle will be contributing $20 to the prize pool.

Apex Legends ALGS Skins

The bundles on offer are:

Mechameleon

Boared to Death

Wild Speed

Silverback bundles

Total contributions will be capped at $2 million, which could take the total prize pool to $3 million, including the $1 million put up by EA.

Advertisement

The previous ALGS event, the Winter Circuit, was the most-watched so far, with a 50% increase over the previous most-watched event.

No doubt a big contribution to this was the rewards for watching, as players could receive exclusive items after pairing their Twitch and EA accounts.

This new drive to crowdfund the ALGS Championship shows how seriously the team at Respawn is taking the competitive side of Apex Legends.