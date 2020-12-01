Apex Legends fixes annoying Rampart and Treasure Pack bugs - Dexerto

Apex Legends devs have rolled out fixes for frustrating Season 7 bugs that makes players face an infinite loading screen and a separate glitch causing Rampart’s turret not to stick to the Trident.

Treasure packs returned to Apex for Season 7, as a way to keep the battle pass interesting and give players something to come back and search for every single day, if you don’t get trapped, that is.

The packs have become a significant part of Apex matches since players don’t want to miss one and fall behind on completing the set and miss out on some cosmetics.

For some though, the packs have caused major issues during Season 7 though, as a bug would randomly lock them in a loading screen.

That wasn’t all throwing players off. Rampart mains also found that, while it was advertised in the Season 7 trailer, the legend’s turret wouldn’t always stick to the new Trident vehicles.

Both of these bugs have definitely been getting under players’ skin, but the good news is Respawn have rolled out a fix for both issues that will hopefully put an end to the incoveniences.

“As an FYI, we’ve deployed a small patch to re-enable the ability to place Rampart’s turret on the Trident as well as provide a fix for players who are getting stuck on certain menu pages,” Apex wrote on Twitter on Dec. 1.

This means that once you log in following the update, treasure packs should no longer get you caught in a loop, and Rampart can once again fire Sheila atop the Trident.

Previous reports claimed that another update had been rolled out to try and fix the treasure pack glitch already, but if you’ve been on Apex’s Reddit recently you’ll see still numerous posts of people still encountering it, and a similar issue with getting stuck on the main loading screen as well.

Despite a few bumps like this along the way, Season 7 has generally been well-received by the Apex community, so hopefully, this patch takes care of these issues for good and let us get back to playing.