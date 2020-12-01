 Apex Legends fixes annoying Rampart and Treasure Pack bugs - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends fixes annoying Rampart and Treasure Pack bugs

Published: 1/Dec/2020 20:51

by Bill Cooney
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends devs have rolled out fixes for frustrating Season 7 bugs that makes players face an infinite loading screen and a separate glitch causing Rampart’s turret not to stick to the Trident.

Treasure packs returned to Apex for Season 7, as a way to keep the battle pass interesting and give players something to come back and search for every single day, if you don’t get trapped, that is.

The packs have become a significant part of Apex matches since players don’t want to miss one and fall behind on completing the set and miss out on some cosmetics.

For some though, the packs have caused major issues during Season 7 though, as a bug would randomly lock them in a loading screen.

An Apex Legends treasure pack
Respawn/EA
Treasure Packs were introduced in Apex Legends season 6, and now they’ve caused quite the headache.

That wasn’t all throwing players off. Rampart mains also found that, while it was advertised in the Season 7 trailer, the legend’s turret wouldn’t always stick to the new Trident vehicles.

Both of these bugs have definitely been getting under players’ skin, but the good news is Respawn have rolled out a fix for both issues that will hopefully put an end to the incoveniences.

“As an FYI, we’ve deployed a small patch to re-enable the ability to place Rampart’s turret on the Trident as well as provide a fix for players who are getting stuck on certain menu pages,” Apex wrote on Twitter on Dec. 1.

This means that once you log in following the update, treasure packs should no longer get you caught in a loop, and Rampart can once again fire Sheila atop the Trident.

Previous reports claimed that another update had been rolled out to try and fix the treasure pack glitch already, but if you’ve been on Apex’s Reddit recently you’ll see still numerous posts of people still encountering it, and a similar issue with getting stuck on the main loading screen as well.

Despite a few bumps like this along the way, Season 7 has generally been well-received by the Apex community, so hopefully, this patch takes care of these issues for good and let us get back to playing.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.