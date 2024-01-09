Apex Legends Buster Sword slammed by player who bought it so you don’t have to

The launch of the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth event means the Buster Sword is finally here. Player reactions are flooding in, and they aren’t as good as FF7 and Apex fans would’ve hoped.

Apex Legends and Final Fantasy shocked their respective player bases when the two giants revealed a crossover during The Game Awards. The event promised many Final Fantasy-inspired cosmetics, including the iconic Buster Sword.

Fast forward, and the hype around the event has taken a drastic nosedive. Players have discovered it’ll cost over $300 to unlock everything in the event, provided you don’t have crafting materials, and the rewards for collecting everything are the Buster Sword R5 and the “One-Winged Angel” death box.

With the event currently live, one player collected everything the event offers and shared their critical opinion.

Apex Legends players slam Buster Sword: “Save your money”

With this event, there are 36 cosmetics to unlock, and the final rewards are the Buster Sword, a universal Mythic equipable to any character, and the death box.

In an attempt to do a good deed, Twitter/X user SomeoneWhoLeaks crafted 20 event packs and bought the rest of the collection to show off the Buster Sword. Their review? Less than pleasing as they curtly said, “The sword sucks,” with an overview of how it plays in real-time.

In defense of Respawn, the developers clearly faced a dilemma. Make it too small, and fans would slam it for inaccuracy. Make it too large, and you face the current issue where you can’t see a majority of the weapon. Not to mention, you have to contend with balancing issues since a good portion of your screen is taken up by the Buster Sword.

Yet, it’s the latter sentiment that makes this feel like a misstep. Many of the replies echoed this train of thought since characters like Rampart carry around a giant turret, but it’s fully displayed on the screen without issue.

SomeoneWhoLeaks suggested that Respawn should’ve taken the Rampart route, or a path similar to Crypto’s since his heirloom is a sword he holds on his side.

Unfortunately for an event fans were massively excited for, it seems Apex may have dropped the ball. Stay tuned to see if any changes come to the Buster Sword.