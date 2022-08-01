Apex Legends fans find awkward problem with Season 14 trailer

Brianna Reeves . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

Apex Legends players trying to watch the Season 14 gameplay trailer ran into an issue wherein certain versions of the video were age-restricted.

Season 14 of Apex Legends, known as Hunted, will go live next week on Tuesday, August 9. Notably, the forthcoming content drop will introduce players to a new Legend – Vantage.

Respawn plans to unleash another Battle Pass once Season 14 releases, as well. Apex Legends users can additionally look forward to changes for the Kings Canyon map, which include POI modifications, loot-based alterations, and more.

Vantage and the reforged Kings Canyon were shown off in Season 14’s gameplay trailer. However, the trailer’s launch proved troublesome for some players.

Apex Legends Season 14 trailer came with an age restriction

Earlier today, Respawn Entertainment unleashed a first look at Apex Legends’ Season 14 gameplay. The glimpse came via a two-minute trailer that many watched on the official Apex Legends YouTube channel.

When the video first went up, however, users such as Redditor DaddyDog065 were unable to watch it because of an age-restriction label.

Many with a personal YouTube account may not see the problem. Yet, Retretated and CatDroodIsForRun noted that under EU law, some European countries require users to “send proof of ID to Google” to watch age-restricted content on the platform.

At the time of writing, this issue seems to have been resolved, suggesting Respawn and EA had little to do with the restriction. YouTube is known to flag videos, even if there exists no cause for age-related concerns.

But in this case, there may have been a few scenes in the opening shots of Apex Legends’ Season 14 trailer that may have led to YouTube enforcing an age requirement early on.