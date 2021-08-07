Apex Legends devs respond to calls for Prowler nerf amid “OP” complaints

Apex Legends devs have confirmed that they’ll be looking into a nerf for the Prowler amid complaints from players that it is too powerful after coming out of supply drops.

The start of Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence has seen a wave of new players coming to Respawn’s popular battle royale. Though, while the new update has gotten rave reviews, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows.

Seer, the new legend, has already been labeled as too strong and ever so slightly broken by some fans, prompting the developers to reveal that a balancing update will come sooner rather than later.

Additionally, the Prowler, which was previously only available in supply drops, has also drawn some criticism for being too strong. So, the devs are making a change there too.

In their Season 10 AMA on the Apex Legends subreddit, a number of Respawn devs fielded a wide range of questions, with many focusing on bugs and fan complaints.

One fan asked if anything would be done about Seer and the Prowler, given that players have already started lambasting the pair of them for being too good.

“I can talk about the prowler, we are watching it and will be looking into a potential nerf coming soon,” replied Respawn dev Jello, not touching on Seer given that others had already done so.

Plenty of players rejoiced in the fact that the weapon is going to be changed, even if there’s no set time or date for the update just yet.

It remains to be seen just how Respawn will adjust the weapon as well. Some fans will want the damage and recoil changed to make it slightly less powerful and harder to master, but that’s on the devs.