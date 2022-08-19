Apex Legends devs address missing packs from leveling up in Season 14

Respawn have provided an update on the broken rewards in Apex Legends Season 14, but some fans aren’t too pleased by it.

The start of Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted has brought about some of the biggest changes that the battle royale has seen in a while.

A new legend, in the form of Vantage, has added some new teamplay elements thanks to her Spotter’s Lens ability, Kings Canyon has been given a pretty big makeover, and there are now Laser Sight attachments that give a buff to weapons when hip firing.

Though, the start of the new season has also come with a few bumps in the road as players have been unable to claim some rewards – mostly Apex Packs – due to the tracking on leveling up being a little bugged. However, Respawn are working on it.

Apex Legends broken rewards being fixed soon

On August 18, the battle royale devs provided a little bit of an update about the bugged leveling up rewards, noting that they may have just figured things out.

“Quick update for you, legends: We’re still working on this one but were able to identify the cause and are aiming to roll out a fix next week,” they tweeted.

“We’ll keep you updated when we have an exact day for the patch and thanks again for being patient with us here.”

While some players were understandably happy to get an update on when they might receive their rewards, not everyone is pleased by it given it’ll be over two weeks between the bug appearing and a fix being rolled out.

“How on earth can this be so much more difficult than fixing tap strafing when it bugged out for like 3 hours?” asked one fan. “Will I get packs and tokens to compensate for what I’ve lost?” quizzed another.

We’ll just have to wait and see if there will be any additional compensation, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Respawn try and go the extra mile.