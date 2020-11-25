 Apex Legends Horizon actor reveals bizarre way she helped make Season 7 - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends Horizon actor reveals bizarre way she helped make Season 7

Published: 25/Nov/2020 14:48

by Jacob Hale
Horizon Apex Legends voice actor
Instagram: ellenewlandsgram / Respawn

Apex Legends Season 7

The voice actor behind Apex Legends’ newest character, Horizon, has revealed the bizarre conditions in which she provided the voice, and it’s crazy to see where our favorite Scot came from.

Horizon was introduced to Apex Legends in Season 7, bringing a new set of abilities to the game, alongside new map Olympus.

The Gravitational Manipulator has been an instant hit with fans, so much so that we actually ranked her as one of the best legends in the game in our Season 7 tier list, behind only Wraith, Gibraltar and Bloodhound.

So, for such a fantastic character, Apex fans might expect a large-budget, Hollywood-esque production to get her voice lines and general character perfect… but that wasn’t the case.

Horizon Apex Legends Season 7
Respawn Entertainment
Horizon has been an instant hit in Apex Legends.

Season 7 launched on November 4, 2020, and after letting the dust settle a bit, Horizon voice actor Elle Newlands shared a brilliant video from when she was recording for the character.

Clearly excited, this is about as 2020 as it gets, as Newlands was confined to a tiny closet to get her work done.

“I had to capture this for posterity,” she started excitedly. “I just stepped out of my closet, it’s July 17, I’m in Los Angeles in a 2-foot by 3-foot closet where I have my little recording booth, and I just recorded facial recognition and voiceover for Season 7 of Apex Legends, and I’m the voice of Horizon… Aah!”

Clarifying that it was for the Season 7 trailer, Elle said she is “so excited” to be in the game, calling the fact that she’s doing it all from home “amazing.”

It goes without saying that it is amazing what Elle and the wider Respawn crew have managed to pull off, in her own words, to “keep the entertainment flowing” despite all the issues the world has been facing in 2020.

If this can be done in a 2x3ft closet in someone’s home, we can’t imagine the possibilities for characters in the future of Apex.

Apex Legends

10 tips and tricks for dominating new Winter Express LTM in Apex Legends

Published: 25/Nov/2020 9:35

by Albert Petrosyan
Respawn Entertainment

Holo-Day Bash

There is a new Limited Time Mode called Winter Express in Apex Legends’ returning Holo-Day Bash event, and we’ve got 10 tips and tricks to help you dominate matches.

Launching on December 1 and running through until January 4, the Holo-Day Bash in-game event adds a lot of holiday-themed content in Apex Legends, one of which is the Winter Express LTM.

As you can probably guess from the name, Winter Express puts all of the focus on the in-game train, which was decked out in holiday decorations for this in-game event.

How does Winter Express LTM work?

In each match, three teams of three players each face off against each other with the objective of capturing the train.

The train can be captured in one of two ways – either by filling out the capture bar without being contested by enemies or being the last team alive. The match ends when one of the teams manages to capture the train three times.

There are, however, some aspects of this mode that are different from how regular Apex matches go:

  • Players spawn in with a pre-determined loadout of weapons and items, which are different for each Legend. Loadouts change on a daily basis.
  • Respawning is enabled. Once a player is eliminated, they can join back.
  • The radius of the train’s patch is reduced so that players are never too far from the action.
Respawn EntertainmentHow the new Winter Express LTM works.

10 tips and tricks for Winter Express LTM

1. Find the best loadout available

Each Legend has its own pre-determined loadout, so make sure to check them all out to find the one with the best and most powerful combination of weapons and items.

For a mode like this, prioritize the loadout over your preferred Legend of choice, because having a better setup is more important.

2. Mix and match attachments with teammates

Attachments can be dropped in this mode, so it would be a good idea to strategize with teammates and swap attachments to maximize all of the weapons’ potentials.

For example, the EVA-8 shotgun comes with a red-dot sight that would be of better use on another gun, or moving an extended mag to a Devotion LMG to turn it into a death machine.

Respawn EntertainmentEach Legend has their own Loadout, so make sure to scout them and pick the strongest one.

3. Use the Lifeline’s Care Package to get better loot

The Lifeline’s Care Package Ultimate Ability can be activated in this LTM, which means you and your team might end up getting access to powerful items that aren’t normally available, such as purple armor or thermal scopes.

4. Don’t forget about unlimited heals

For whatever reason, whether because of a glitch or intentional design, you have unlimited heals in this mode, even though your healing inventory will indicate only one syringe and one shield cell.

Make sure to take advantage of this feature because it can really make a difference between staying alive and getting eliminated.

5. You don’t have to land on the train

Most players’ initial instinct in this mode will be to land directly on the train, which is why a good strategy would be not to. Instead, aim to land on high structures near the train and pick off enemies from there.

Remember, there are three teams all fighting against each other, so you can always third party enemy players by getting the high ground and shooting at them away from the train.

Respawn EntertainmentUse Lifeline’s Care Package to gain access to better loot, like purple armor.

6. Stay close enough to stop teams from capturing

While not landing on the train right away is a good move, it’s also important to not be too far away from the action. If one of the two other teams gains control, it’s imperative that you and your team are close enough to jump down and contest the capture, otherwise you will lose the round.

7. Ditch the train after winning a round

In line with the last tip, it’s always a good idea to get off the train as soon as you win a round because most players spawning back in will go straight for it.

Treat the start of each round like a new match – aim for the high ground so that you can pick off gung-ho players who aggressively go for the train.

8. Attack from the front

Most players who are on the train will expect to be attacked from either of the two sides or the back, but never the front. They also forget that the front side of the train is now open.

This is why it’s a good strategy to land in front of the train, albeit a good distance away, and make your way towards it, shooting at the enemies on board who will most likely be looking the wrong way.

Respawn EntertainmentYou don’t always have to land on the train when spawning into a Winter Express match.

9. Play the stalemate game if necessary

When finding yourself in a situation where winning a round is too difficult to manage, focus your efforts on making sure the two other teams don’t either

Remember, each round is timed, and when the timer hits zero and no one’s captured the train, the next round starts. Sometimes the best play is to make sure no one captures by the time that happens.

10. Multi-task with jump pads

In order to help players reach the train quickly, a bunch of jump pads were placed at various points on the tracks. You can use these not only to get to the train quickly but also to reach certain areas of the map, especially high ground, positioning yourself to take down enemies below.

Furthermore, when using these jump pads, you are actually afforded enough time to pop a shield cell, so you can definitely save time by doing so.