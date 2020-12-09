Logo
Apex Legends dev reveal plans to “break stalemate” with toxic players

Published: 9/Dec/2020 2:37

by Alan Bernal
Respawn Entertainment via FrozenFroh

Respawn Entertainment developers are at an impasse with their Apex Legends community, and are planning on ways to “break the stalemate” with some of the more toxic people in their fanbase.

It’s tough to be a developer nowadays. Since Apex launched, Respawn has been constantly under fire for the state of their game, the monetization practices within it, and off-hand comments that then get picked up by reactionary sentiments from social media.

Negativity has reached a point to where Senior Game Designer Daniel Z. Klein has hit back against “the constant barrage of negativity and people telling you you suck at your job, asking for you to be fired, calling you names, etc.” by a portion of the Apex community.

To be clear, the Apex Legends community is filled with people who are respectful, patient, and generally a positive force for everyone else. But to take meaningful steps in preventing toxic back-and-forths from some Apex Legends players to devs in the future, Director of Communications Ryan Rigney wants to try out new things – some of which are already underway.

Respawn Entertainment
At times, Respawn devs can hardly interact with Apex Legends fans before having to leave the chat due to toxicity from some.

Rigney is going to open the pipeline of direct communication between the developers and Apex players even more. With everything from Ask Me Anything (AMA) forums to produced content in Respawn’s official channels, people can expect more pointed messages from the studio.

“We’re hoping to help break the stalemate with things like seasonal AMAs, more regular messaging on our owned channels (like new content types on Respawn.com), and with more direct support for brave soldiers like Daniel Z. Klein who likes to wade out amongst the people. That stuff matters, and it’ll be worth doing,” Rigney said.

The comms director recognizes how some topics, like monetization, need their own space to be talked about in Respawn’s more official channels. But it sounds like the exec is planning to tackle these issues head-on to mitigate player-speculation that can later escalate to hate and vitriol.

“It feels like there’s a stalemate between devs and the people that play their games,” he said. “I don’t just mean here (on Reddit), but everywhere. The same patterns play out in cycles, and it has all become very predictable… But man. I sure wish the overall relationship between devs and players online felt different.”

At the start of Season 7, Rigney, Klein, and nine other high ranking developers held an AMA to talk about all the changes in the game as well as the ever-controversial Battle Pass.

In that thread, Respawn directly responded with over 50 comments directly addressing concerns, questions, and speculation of all things Apex Legends.

According to Rigney, we can expect a lot more of these interactions and more content on their official YouTuber and Twitter accounts to satisfy players.

The studio is making this adaptation in hopes to smooth over relations with their Apex Legends community, and hopefully quell the more volatile members online.

Apex Legends Pathfinder’s Quest lore book release date announced

Published: 8/Dec/2020 20:18 Updated: 8/Dec/2020 20:25

by Calum Patterson
Pathfinder's Quest book cover
Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment has teamed up with Dark Horse Books to release a lore-book, centered all around the MRVN robot Pathfinder.

The 190-page book, called Pathfinder’s Quest, will detail the battle royale character’s backstory, told through him interviewing other Legends in the game.

Ultimately, Pathfinder is still trying to track down his creator. Players will know that this is a common theme for the friendly-but-deadly robot, who has lots of voice lines referencing his unknown creator.

“Fans will be able to explore the world of the hit game through the eyes of the lovable robot, Pathfinder,” Dark Horse said. “As he chronicles his journey throughout the various environs of the Outlands to interview his fellow Legends—all in the hope of finally locating his mysterious creator.

“In Apex Legends: Pathfinder’s Quest, the rich history of Apex Legends is explained by the characters that helped to shape it, as are their unique bonds of competition and camaraderie.”

Cover of Pathfinder's Quest book
Dark Horse Books
The cover of the Pathfinder’s Quest book.

Pathfinder’s Quest release date

Pathfinder’s Quest will release on February 2, and you can already pre-order on Amazon for $39.99 for hardback, or $23.99 for the Kindle Version.

The release was originally set for December 1, 2020, but was then pushed back. So far, only Pathfinder’s Quest has been confirmed, but it opens up the possibility of more lore books coming in the future for other Legends.

Most of the lore in Apex is told through the game’s many trailers, plus smaller teasers in gameplay, such as voice lines. In Season 5, Respawn added ‘Quests’, which were weekly missions that would reveal more about the storyline of the game.

The conclusion of the Broken Ghost quest in Season 5 hinted that a new map would be coming in Season 6, set on Olympus, on the planet of Psamathe.