 Apex Legends fan makes 3D printed Wingman and it's insane - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends fan makes 3D printed Wingman and it’s insane

Published: 8/Dec/2020 13:08

by Jacob Hale
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends players are among some of the most creative there are, and this 3D printed Wingman pistol is seriously impressive, and looks like it was taken straight out of the game.

The Wingman is a weapon that has become somewhat iconic in the Apex Games — not necessarily the most powerful, but has been a mainstay in the game and is generally a strong pickup when you first drop in.

Apex fans always like to show love to their favorite weapons, characters or skins in the game, and are constantly finding new ways to showcase their passion for the game.

One of these ways is with 3D prints of their favorite features, and while we’ve seen a few, this one might be the best yet.

Apex Legends Wingman
Respawn Entertainment
The Wingman might look small, but it can certainly pack a punch.

This year alone, we’ve seen an incredible 3D-printed Mirage heirloom as well as a Loot Tick, but bringing the weapons into the fold adds a new layer to the creativity.

This 3D print from JackiekAn looks just about perfectly identical to the gun we pick up almost everyday in-game, with the blacked-out paint and rigid, unique edges of the heavy pistol instantly recognizable to anyone who plays Apex.

It’s even got some of the engraving displayed on the weapon in-game, including the name of the gun across the cylinder, as well as the trademark shapes and look that we’ve all come to know and love.

Apex Legends wingman 3d print
Reddit: JackieAn
This 3D print almost looks exactly like the real Wingman in Apex Legends.

Making the image even better as the Christmassy colours in the background, getting us all in the mood for the Holo-Day event!

While it’s still a fairly new phenomenon, 3D printing is clearly capable of giving us some great creative pieces, so it’ll be interesting to see where this goes in the future. Lifesize Gibraltar 3D print, anyone?

Apex Legends

Viral “call an ambulance” meme looks even funnier in Apex Legends

Published: 8/Dec/2020 11:33

by Alex Garton
u/CivilianSnips

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

An Apex Legends player has recreated the hilarious “call an ambulance” meme using Source Filmmaker with Legends from the game.

Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale title has an extremely passionate and creative community that produces entertaining content for the game. This includes artwork, gameplay, clips, and of course, memes.

It can be difficult to improve on an already established meme, but it’s certainly possible if you successfully recreate it using in-game assets.

That’s exactly what one Apex player has done with a hilarious “call an ambulance” meme video using Legends from the game.

Respawn Entertainment
Players use software such as Source Filmmaker and Blender to create these videos.

Original meme

For those who have never seen the meme before, LucasIsHere has posted it to YouTube so you can check it out.

Basically, a guy tries to rob an old man’s possessions, and the tables soon turn.

Apex Legends player recreates viral meme

Now, following on from that, an Apex player has posted a recreation of the hilarious moment to the Apex Legends subreddit. The post has over 2,000 upvotes at the time of writing and has gone down a treat with the game’s community.

The video has been created using a software called Source Filmmaker and made in a stop-motion style. The choice of Legends is perfect and the scene taking place next to an iconic Apex supply bin is brilliant. Finally, the addition of the DOOM music at the end is just the cherry on top for this recreation.

Call an ambulance! from r/apexlegends

The meme is certainly popular with the Reddit users in the thread with one stating, “thanks for making my day.” Another user commented on CivilianSnips’ choice of music: “Nothing gets me going like the Doom soundtrack I swear.”

It’s great to see content like this being made by the Apex community, and shows there’s a lot of passion for the title and it keeps the game’s subreddit fresh.

It will be interesting to see if any other memes are recreated using Apex Legends assets, because there’s something hilarious about seeing the in-game characters act out viral memes.