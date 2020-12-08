Apex Legends fan makes 3D printed Wingman and it's insane - Dexerto

Apex Legends players are among some of the most creative there are, and this 3D printed Wingman pistol is seriously impressive, and looks like it was taken straight out of the game.

The Wingman is a weapon that has become somewhat iconic in the Apex Games — not necessarily the most powerful, but has been a mainstay in the game and is generally a strong pickup when you first drop in.

Apex fans always like to show love to their favorite weapons, characters or skins in the game, and are constantly finding new ways to showcase their passion for the game.

One of these ways is with 3D prints of their favorite features, and while we’ve seen a few, this one might be the best yet.

This year alone, we’ve seen an incredible 3D-printed Mirage heirloom as well as a Loot Tick, but bringing the weapons into the fold adds a new layer to the creativity.

This 3D print from JackiekAn looks just about perfectly identical to the gun we pick up almost everyday in-game, with the blacked-out paint and rigid, unique edges of the heavy pistol instantly recognizable to anyone who plays Apex.

It’s even got some of the engraving displayed on the weapon in-game, including the name of the gun across the cylinder, as well as the trademark shapes and look that we’ve all come to know and love.

Making the image even better as the Christmassy colours in the background, getting us all in the mood for the Holo-Day event!

While it’s still a fairly new phenomenon, 3D printing is clearly capable of giving us some great creative pieces, so it’ll be interesting to see where this goes in the future. Lifesize Gibraltar 3D print, anyone?