Apex Legends dev confirms Ranked changes are coming in Season 13

An Apex Legends dev has hinted that significant Ranked changes are coming in Season 13, and it’s got the community extremely excited.

Apex Legends is a competitive game at its heart, which means the majority of players are always looking to perform at their best in-game and pick up the next victory.

Although public matches are enough for a lot of the community, others prefer more of a challenge where they can test out their skills against opponents of a similar level, and that’s where Ranked comes in.

Unfortunately, in recent seasons, the mode has received a lot of criticism from pros and players alike, all calling on Respawn to implement drastic changes.

Now, finally, a dev has dropped a hint that a Ranked update is going to arrive in Season 13.

Apex Legends Ranked changes coming in Season 13

Responding to a tweet showcasing the Ranked distribution in Halo, LoL, and Apex, Respawn producer Josh Medina dropped a big hint regarding Ranked in Season 13.

With some Twitter users referencing the SaveApexRanked hashtag in the comments, Josh decided to indirectly confirm that Ranked changes were coming next season.

Although he didn’t share any specific details or reveal whether it was going to be an overhaul, the fact that he suggests that the update is going to save Ranked implies it’s going to be significant.

“We better get a hashtag come season 13 that says #ThanksRespawnForSavingApexRanked.”

It’s safe to say this is huge news for the Ranked community that has been asking the devs for changes nonstop recently.

We’ll have to wait and see whether Respawn chooses to add all of the requested features, including unique rewards, demotion, and better matchmaking.

Either way, with Season 13 on the horizon, there isn’t a very long wait before we find out how the devs are going to finally “save” Apex’s Ranked mode.