Crazy Olympus rat spot in Apex Legends lets you hide off the edge of the map

Apex Legends’ Olympus map features plenty of locations players can use to get a competitive advantage over their foes, but this secret rat spot is perfect for hiding from your enemies.

Using secret or lesser-known locations in Apex Legends can result in a number of dominant victories, especially if you catch your competitors off guard.

While having a fantastic aim and good game sense will drastically increase your overall kill potential, there are times when going on the offensive can lead to an untimely death.

In fact, sometimes it’s best to disengage from the game’s action and go on the defensive. This is especially true if you’re a member down or your squad is reeling from a previous engagement.

Advertisement

Whether you’re looking to get the drop on your foes or wish to patch yourself up before the next team fight, this sneaky Olympus location will enable you to do both.

Apex Legends secret Olympus rat spot

While some of the best Apex Legends map locations give players long sightlines that are perfect for long-range sniping, there are times when hiding is your only option. Ratting may not be the most satisfying way to win a game, but sometimes it’s all you can do to increase the amount of RP or overall placement within a match.

Read More: Apex Legends dev explains why Octane skins may never unmask him

Well, one Apex Legends player has showcased a well-hidden spot on the game’s Olympus map. In a video posted on the official Reddit page, PurpIeAstro showcased how Legends can climb around the walls of Bonsai Plaza.

Advertisement

This is done by running up the wall and bypassing the fence that is meant to keep players from falling off the map. If done correctly, you can step onto the ledge that runs along the outside of the Bonsai Plaza wall.

While this location doesn’t give you any particularly good sightlines, it can prove to be a decent hiding spot. This is especially true if the final circle ends around this location. So, next time you’re dropping into Olympus, be sure to check this spot for sneaky squads or utilize it yourself for some easy third parties.