Apex Legends dev confirms "long-standing request" is coming in Season 9 for badges - Dexerto

An Apex Legends developer has confirmed that a long-awaited change to the badge system is coming in Season 9, but they haven’t revealed what exactly it’ll be.

Just like any other multiplayer title, Apex Legends has gone through its fair share of updates since it first released over two years ago.

Many of these changes have been major ones – new character, new maps, new weapons, ability changes, and weapon tweaks – but players are also after small changes. Changes that make life a little bit easier in-game.

A few requests for quality of life changes – like being able to clear all new notifications, damage counter, and changing the colorblind mode to help more people – have been implemented, but players always want more.

Well, once Apex Legends Season 9 rolls around, they’ll be getting more of these smaller changes – with one dev confirming that badges will be getting a bit of love.

After the Chaos Theory event trailer went live, some players raved about the fact that badge progress would be coming as a new quality of life addition – prompting the devs to tease their bigger change.