Apex Legends dev confirms fix for Horizon's annoying dialog - Dexerto

Apex Legends’ character dialogue allows each Legend to express elements of their personality throughout a game. However, when a Legend is repeating the same line over and over again, it can get a little frustrating for you and your squad.

Character dialogue in Battle Royale’s such as Apex Legends is often overlooked by players. Despite this, it’s certainly important in establishing a personality for each of the playable Legends. Of course, with that in mind, there has to be a balance between too much and too little dialogue.

In Apex Legends, character dialogue is not only projected to the player but the entire squad as well. This can be great to help keep track of your teammates, however, if the voice lines are repeated over and over it can get very annoying.

Apex devs respond to complaints on Horizon’s repetitive voice lines

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit has received nearly 7,000 upvotes on Horizon’s repetitive voice lines. The main complaint from the community is that the new Legend repeats her ‘Another soft landing’ voice line too many times in-game.

Read more: Apex Legends devs offer Double XP amid Battle Pass controversy

An Apex Legends developer has responded to the thread revealing a fix is on the way: “A fix is incoming for this…while we love Horizon’s dialog and reaction to her passive, it’s much less relevant to her squad mates.”

Despite this response, the thread has opened up a wider discussion on different Legends’ voice lines: “As a Lifeline main… I don’t think it’s worse than the extra supplies voice line.” This begs the question, does the amount of character voice lines in Apex need to be reduced as a whole?

Although in-game voice lines can get frustrating when repeated, it’s obvious they have their place in Apex. They add a sense of character and personality to the game that enhances the gameplay experience. However, Respawn may have to address voice lines projecting to an entire squad if it continues to be raised as a frustrating feature.