 Apex Legends dev confirms fix for Horizon's annoying dialog - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev confirms fix for Horizon’s annoying dialog

Published: 13/Nov/2020 17:27

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends’ character dialogue allows each Legend to express elements of their personality throughout a game. However, when a Legend is repeating the same line over and over again, it can get a little frustrating for you and your squad.

Character dialogue in Battle Royale’s such as Apex Legends is often overlooked by players. Despite this, it’s certainly important in establishing a personality for each of the playable Legends. Of course, with that in mind, there has to be a balance between too much and too little dialogue.

In Apex Legends, character dialogue is not only projected to the player but the entire squad as well. This can be great to help keep track of your teammates, however, if the voice lines are repeated over and over it can get very annoying.

Respawn Entertainment
Horizon’s ‘Soft landing’ line is the point of discussion for Apex fans.

Apex devs respond to complaints on Horizon’s repetitive voice lines

thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit has received nearly 7,000 upvotes on Horizon’s repetitive voice lines. The main complaint from the community is that the new Legend repeats her ‘Another soft landing’ voice line too many times in-game.

An Apex Legends developer has responded to the thread revealing a fix is on the way: “A fix is incoming for this…while we love Horizon’s dialog and reaction to her passive, it’s much less relevant to her squad mates.”

Despite this response, the thread has opened up a wider discussion on different Legends’ voice lines: “As a Lifeline main… I don’t think it’s worse than the extra supplies voice line.” This begs the question, does the amount of character voice lines in Apex need to be reduced as a whole?

Although in-game voice lines can get frustrating when repeated, it’s obvious they have their place in Apex. They add a sense of character and personality to the game that enhances the gameplay experience. However, Respawn may have to address voice lines projecting to an entire squad if it continues to be raised as a frustrating feature.

Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

Share

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!