Apex Legends devs offer Double XP amid Battle Pass controversy - Dexerto

Apex Legends Season 7 has largely been a positive change for the game, with the introduction of Horizon and new map Olympus, but there has been one major problem for dedicated players: the Battle Pass.

When the season launched, the battle pass was considerably harder to level up, something the devs have since addressed and made changes to make it easier.

Just when it seemed the battle pass was back to normal, though, players discovered that Battle Stars were resetting each week, sometimes meaning that your grind was completely worthless if you didn’t make it to 10 stars that week.

It’s fair to say that this hasn’t been the ideal start for the developers or players who get the battle pass each season, so the devs at Respawn have made an offer to make up for the issues players have complained about with double XP.

Apex devs turn on Double XP

Addressing the recurring complaints from players, Apex Legends devs posted to Twitter on November 12 saying that they had pushed out two major updates.

One was that they were changing ring damage going forward for Rings 3-5, but the other will probably be more enticing for players: double XP.

Until the next patch, all players will be earning double XP to make up for the bug causing some battle pass progress to be lost — something players will surely welcome with open arms.

We've just pushed out two updates: – Fixed an issue causing some BP progress to be lost. To make up for that bug, we've turned on Double XP. It'll run until next week's patch. – Changed Ring Damage: Ring 3 goes from 5% per tick to 10%. Ring 4 and Ring 5 go from 10% to 20%. — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) November 12, 2020

While the season might have started with some difficulties for both players and devs alike, it looks like things are heading down the right track again. This double XP offer should help players who feel like they lost a lot of potential battle pass progress since Season 7 launched.

Of course, we’ll have to wait a while to see how this affects players’ overall completion of the S7 Battle Pass. After all, it might not end up quite as drastic as some think it has.