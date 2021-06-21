Apex Legends cryptic clue teases return of Skull Town

Skull Town could be back in Apex Legends sooner than later, if a post from the game’s developers isn’t just pulling our leg.

If there’s one spot in all of Apex Legends that brings back fond memories for veteran players, it’s probably Kings Canyon’s Skull Town POI.

The village nestled under a massive skeleton was one of the most chaotic and iconic zones to drop-in and explore in all of Apex, before being removed back in 2020.

But it could be making a comeback, according to a new tweet straight from the source.

Is Skull Town coming back in Apex Legends?

While it’s still not known if this is a meme or a teaser, the chances are it’s probably the latter.

Out of nowhere on June 21, the game’s official account asked on Twitter “What if we brought back Skull Town” and predictably, fans freaked out.

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻| _

┻┳| •.•) What if we brought back

┳┻|⊂ﾉ Skull Town

┻┳| — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) June 21, 2021

Even though the tweet does seem to indicate that Skull Town will be making a return, it might not be to the main battle royale game mode, as that would require a major overhaul of the map.

Instead, it’s much more likely that we’ll see Skull Town return as an Arenas map in Apex’s new 3v3 mode, something fans have been asking for pretty much since the mode was announced.

This would make the most sense because, it wouldn’t require a full rework of the current King’s Canyon map, and it would also bring Skull Town back for players to enjoy once again. Out of all the options, this one seems most likely.

Now, will this new Arenas Skull Town look and play the same as the are we all know and love did? Hard to say, and devs could very well make changes so things flow better for a 3v3 format.

When is Skull Town coming back?

There’s no telling when exactly the area could return to Kings Canyon, whether it’s in the next update (1.73) or sometime later in the future remains to be seen.

One thing’s for sure though: we can’t wait to drop into Skull Town once again.