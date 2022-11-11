Apex Legends player creates powerful new passives for each Legend class

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

An Apex Legends player has designed a useful Passive for every class so it’s not just Recon characters who have a unique ability.

In Apex Legends, characters on the roster are split up into four different class categories based on their powerful abilities.

These classes are Offensive, Support, Recon, and Defensive, making it easier for players to identify the strengths of every Legend.

Despite this, only Recon characters have a class passive ability, allowing them to scan beacons scattered across the map and identify the next ring location.

This is immensely powerful and a lot of Apex players believe every class should have access to a powerful passive. Well, instead of waiting on Respawn to design them, a passionate fan has taken it into their own hands and done it themselves.

Apex Legends players want every class to have a Passive ability

Posting on the Apex Legends subreddit, user CreamoofMeme420 showcased their Legend class passive designs that aim to add a small boost of power to every legend.

Passive abilities to match that of Recon legends have been a heavily-requested feature from the community for a long time, but the devs seem hesitant to add them into the game.

Either way, CreamoofMeme420 has put forward a solution and they’re getting a lot of attention. You can check them out below:

Assault Perk: Tactikill – Securing a knockdown boosts tactical cooldown (Ash, Fuse, Bangalore, Mad Maggie, Mirage, Revenant)

– Securing a knockdown boosts tactical cooldown (Ash, Fuse, Bangalore, Mad Maggie, Mirage, Revenant) Mobility Perk: Gunrunner – Can hip-fire while sprinting at the cost of reduced accuracy (Horizon, Octane, Wraith)

– Can hip-fire while sprinting at the cost of reduced accuracy (Horizon, Octane, Wraith) Defense Perk: Lockdown – Can stack up to two Ultimate Accelerants per inventory slot (Catalyst, Caustic, Gibraltar, Newcastle, Rampart, Wattson)

– Can stack up to two Ultimate Accelerants per inventory slot (Catalyst, Caustic, Gibraltar, Newcastle, Rampart, Wattson) Recon Perk: Survey – Scan a survey beacon to reveal the next ring location (Bloodhound, Seer, Crypto, Pathfinder, Valkyrie, Vantage)

– Scan a survey beacon to reveal the next ring location (Bloodhound, Seer, Crypto, Pathfinder, Valkyrie, Vantage) Support Perk: Secret Compartment – Granted access to extended supply bins and two survival slot items (Loba, Lifeline)

The reaction from the community has been overwhelmingly positive, the only major criticism has been aimed at the Gunrunner perk.

A lot of players are concerned that the “sprint hip fire is just asking for trouble”, especially when applied to legends like Octane and Horizon.

Apart from that, the rest seem balanced and would hopefully bridge the gap between Recon characters and the rest of the classes in Apex.

Fingers crossed, Respawn see this idea and use it as inspiration as it’s a request that’s mentioned constantly by the community.