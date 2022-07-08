Apex Legends cheat seller brags about being undetected – gets caught in game chat

David Purcell . 4 hours ago

A cheat seller alerted Respawn Entertainment’s developer team after bragging in a game chat about not being “detected” for months.

Apex, Warzone, and other first-person shooters such as Battlefield 2042 have been subject to a widespread attack on their games in recent months, due to the presence of hackers.

While many have made the move to implement stronger anti-cheat mechanisms to ban offenders, even major studios like Infinity Ward – which is working on a second Modern Warfare 2 game releasing this year – admit the likelihood is that some cheaters will continue to creep into games.

The pipeline of hackers is facilitated quite clearly by cheat-selling websites, and somebody connected with those activities has been identified in Apex Legends’ Singapore server.

Apex Legends cheat seller exposed in-game chat

On July 8, a Reddit post from sudoo69 said, “Anyone else encountering this type of teammates on Singapore server. I don’t know what they write but after spamming it 2-3 times they leave so I just assumed a social credit meme…”

Translations show that the message they were posting was promoting the opportunity to join a group to buy cheats for the radar, ESP, and aimbot.

In the message they said they had been undetected for over four months, seemingly advertising the low chance of being caught using what they were selling.

In the comments, one member of the community said: “He is promoting cheat to potential customers.” Another responded, “It’s a hack promotion, better off reporting them.”

A third player added, “Damn exactly the same player was in my team yesterday,” while playing on the Singapore server.

Respawn is yet to respond to the thread on Reddit – but with these cheats being advertised in their game chat, it’s surely only a matter of time before the sellers are brought to justice.