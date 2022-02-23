Apex Legends hacker causes carnage with “dual wield” P2020s

An Apex Legends hacker has found a way to dual wield P2020s, wreaking havoc in matches and confusing the game’s community.

Apex Legends is certainly no stranger to the world of hacks and strange visual glitches. From game-breaking hacks that give players full armor to weapon exploits that increase their lethality, there are always new cheats and bugs being discovered by the playerbase.

However, the latest hack that has caught the attention of Apex Legends players is the dual wield P2020 hack. While dual wielding has been replicated in the game’s R5Reloaded server, Respawn has yet to officially add this mechanic.

Despite this, one Apex Legends hacker has managed to add this functionality to live matches.

Apex Legends dual wield hack discovered

During a recent ranked Apex Legends game, one player discovered that their killer was equipped with two P2020s. This obviously came as a huge surprise, especially given that dual wielding is currently not present in the game.

While the clip appears to show the hacker gunning down their enemies with akimbo pistols, only one P2020 is firing. In fact, the right gun doesn’t appear to function at all. Instead, the hacker uses their aimbot to quickly gun down competitors with one P2020.

It’s obviously one of the strangest visual hacks in the game and one that replicates a mechanic players have wanted for a while. Whether Respawn will ever add dual wielding to Apex Legends remains to be seen, but for now, it looks like hackers have been able to replicate this mechanic – well, at least visually anyway.

Those who wish to dual wield Apex Legends weapons will need to patiently wait for the devs to introduce it officially or hop on the R5Reloaded server – a moddable version of Apex Legends.