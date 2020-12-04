Apex Legends actor reveals Bloodhound's voice pre-edit - Dexerto

With the recent arrival of Season 7, Apex Legends fans are jumping into Olympus with all of their favorite Legends. One voice actor of the non-binary Bloodhound recently shared what they sound like prior to vocal edits.

Arriving alongside the launch of Apex Legends back in 2019, Bloodhound was one of the first Legends available for players to utilize in matches. Billed as a legendary hunter, this Technological Tracker is the first non-binary character in the hit battle royale.

As the Apex seasons have progressed, the character has become increasingly powerful and seen their popularity grown.

So, in a peek behind the scenes, the voice actor behind Bloodhound has revealed how they sound before Respawn adds a few tweaks to make it sound as it does now.

The voice behind the mask

In a recent post to their TikTok account, voice actor Allegra Clark shared a clip of what the voice lines she records sound like prior to editing.

Stating that “what I do is only part of the vocal performance,” Clark details that a cool gas-mask vocal effect also pitches down her voice about two steps.

While the direction Allegra was originally given was that of an “androgynous, badass place,” she then goes on to share what Bloodhound’s iconic voice sounds like pre-editing. With a stark contrast to her regular voice, Clark’s vocal modulation and Icelandic/Old Norse accent instantly show off that recognizable cadence they have with their iconic lines.

The fans react

Shared on Reddit by IIIlandist, fans have been reacting to the non-binary character’s lines being heard without the filter.

One commenter stated: “when she said Mozambique here I felt that,” with another adding, “when she said Mozambique here I died.” Fans of the character were excited to hear how their vocal performance came about and seeing the effort of production that goes into creating the Legend.

It’s incredibly interesting seeing behind the scenes information regarding voice work and the like. This clip shared by Clark is no exception.