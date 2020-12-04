 Apex Legends actor reveals Bloodhound's voice pre-edit - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends actor reveals Bloodhound’s voice pre-edit

Published: 4/Dec/2020 14:26 Updated: 4/Dec/2020 14:27

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Bloodhound in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

With the recent arrival of Season 7, Apex Legends fans are jumping into Olympus with all of their favorite Legends. One voice actor of the non-binary Bloodhound recently shared what they sound like prior to vocal edits.

Arriving alongside the launch of Apex Legends back in 2019, Bloodhound was one of the first Legends available for players to utilize in matches. Billed as a legendary hunter, this Technological Tracker is the first non-binary character in the hit battle royale.

As the Apex seasons have progressed, the character has become increasingly powerful and seen their popularity grown.

So, in a peek behind the scenes, the voice actor behind Bloodhound has revealed how they sound before Respawn adds a few tweaks to make it sound as it does now.

Respawn Entertainment
Bloodhound is, quite simply, one of Apex’s most popular legends.

The voice behind the mask

In a recent post to their TikTok account, voice actor Allegra Clark shared a clip of what the voice lines she records sound like prior to editing.

Stating that “what I do is only part of the vocal performance,” Clark details that a cool gas-mask vocal effect also pitches down her voice about two steps.

While the direction Allegra was originally given was that of an “androgynous, badass place,” she then goes on to share what Bloodhound’s iconic voice sounds like pre-editing. With a stark contrast to her regular voice, Clark’s vocal modulation and Icelandic/Old Norse accent instantly show off that recognizable cadence they have with their iconic lines.

@allegra_clark

In b4 people tell me I haven’t been #bloodhound since records started in 2018. #bloodhoundapexlegends #apexlegends #voiceactor #voiceover #voiceacting

♬ original sound – Allegra Clark

The fans react

Shared on Reddit by IIIlandist, fans have been reacting to the non-binary character’s lines being heard without the filter.

One commenter stated: “when she said Mozambique here I felt that,” with another adding, “when she said Mozambique here I died.” Fans of the character were excited to hear how their vocal performance came about and seeing the effort of production that goes into creating the Legend.

It’s incredibly interesting seeing behind the scenes information regarding voice work and the like. This clip shared by Clark is no exception.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev responds to Winter Express ‘crush’ bug

Published: 4/Dec/2020 11:19

by Connor Bennett
Mirage in Apex Legends holo-day bash skin
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends Season 7 Holo-Day Bash

An Apex Legends developer has responded to a frustrating bug that is crushing players in corners in the Winter Express LTM. 

With the holiday season fast approaching, game developers across the globe are racing to get their updates in so that players can celebrate while also playing their favorite games. In the case of Respawn, the Apex Legends dev have brought back the Holo-Day Bash event as well as the Winter Express LTM. 

The popular limited-time mode is pretty simple, with players battling in tight spaces, and with random loadouts, to take control of the train that used to chug around World’s Edge. 

While it is incredibly fun, there are a few issues cropping up – with the biggest one, this time around, seeing players being crushed when they go near certain corners or interact with a teammate. 

EAThe Winter Express LTM provides a new element to squad-on-squad combat.

Anyone who likes to get their teammates a friendly punch will have noticed the issue, but Apex Legends player blinnddd was confused at first – asking if it was a bug or an intended consequence of getting their teammate a tap. 

Plenty of players quickly responded to say it was an issue before Daniel Klein – a Senior Game Designer at Respawn – chimed in to confirm it’s a problem, but it’s not exactly a simple one to get ironed out. 

“F**king moving geo 🙁 Yeah, it’s a bug, but not an easy one to fix, he commented shortly after the post went up on the Apex Legends subreddit. “Hope that was in the grace period!”

Comment from discussion DanielZKlein’s comment from discussion "Is this a bug ? Winter Express".

Additionally, the problem has been flagged on Respawn’s public Trello board of Apex Legends issues, but it’s purely in the investigating phase for now. 

The Holo-Day bash event, and the Winter Express LTM, are set to run until January 4, so there is plenty of time to get it straightened out, but as Klein notes, its not an easy one. So, we’ll just have to wait and see.