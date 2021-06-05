Amazing Pathfinder animatronic gets nod of approval from Apex Legends devs - Dexerto

A creative Apex Legends fan engineered Pathfinder’s head, complete with reactive voice lines and LED lights, and it’s so good that it even got the seal of approval from Respawn.

A lot of Apex players have a soft spot for the wise-cracking Forward Scout who’s taken an identity on his own throughout the years of lore in the battle royale. As one of the original cast of the game, he’s been a fan-favorite for a while.

That love eventually resulted in ‘nuubje006,’ who goes by Stef Geukens on Twitter and YouTube, putting together a robust, 3D-printed Pathfinder loaded with hundreds of voice lines straight from the game.

A software engineer and graphical interface, dashboard designer by trade, Geukens put his interests in programming and electronics to make the whole thing come together.

“Made myself a Pathfinder head from scratch that talks to me in these lonely times ‘You and me, friend!,’” Geukens said. “I just wanted people to see him.”

Just on the surface level, the aesthetic really nails down the modified MRVN with decals and wear-and-tear that’s fitting of an Apex Legend.

The user put in a boot-up animation that lets you see and hear when Pathy comes to life with flashing lights to boot.

There’s an insane attention to detail, with Geukens using an arduino, speakers, LED lights, an SD card reader, 15 different ARGB profiles (for the lights), and an MP3.

His build attracted a lot of people’s attention, with Respawn Artist who goes by ‘Xajai_’ boosting up the project: “This is so awesome!!! such a cool project!”

It even got Pathfinder’s voice actor, Chris Edgerly, to jokingly ask Respawn for his very own version since he was so taken with the creation.

“Hey [Respawn]⁩ can you make me one of these? Pretty please?” Edgerly said on Twitter.

While it looks complex, Geukens says the project was all self-taught and encouraged more people to try out a Pathfinder build of their own.